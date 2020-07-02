Cinemark delays planned reopening of Tinseltown

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. announced Thursday it was rescheduling the reopening of its theaters, including Tinseltown in Kenosha, to accommodate shifts in new studio content.

Kenosha’s Tinseltown was to open on Friday, and instead it has been delayed to Friday, July 24.

Cinemark theaters will open showcasing some of Hollywood’s favorite classic films beginning Friday, July 24, with additional theaters reopening in subsequent weeks. All theaters will reopen with elevated cleaning and safety standards, and moviegoers should visit www.cinemark.com for the most updated information.

Shortly after re-opening, guests will once again get to enjoy Hollywood’s newest releases on the big screen as the box office gets into full swing with “Unhinged” on July 31 and “The Broken Hearts Gallery” on Aug. 7, followed by “Tenet” on Aug. 12, “Mulan” on Aug. 21, “Bill & Ted Face the Music” on Aug. 28, and “A Quiet Place Part II” on Sept. 4.

“Cinemark is pleased with the moviegoer response and key learnings from our initial five-theater, test-and-learn phase in the Dallas area, and we look forward to welcoming movie fans back into our auditoriums across the country to enjoy this year’s newest films,” said Cinemark CEO Mark Zoradi. “Our multi-phased reopening plan was thoughtfully designed with multiple contingencies in place that enable us to efficiently adapt to today’s ever-changing environment. We continue to pay close attention to status of the virus, local mandates and availability of new content while prioritizing the health and safety of our guests, employees and communities.”

