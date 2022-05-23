City announces Memorial Day holiday trash collection schedule

There will be no curbside garbage, recycling, brush, tire, yard waste or bulk collection on Monday, May 30, in recognition of the Memorial Day holiday.

Collection will be delayed one day for the week of May 30. For example, Monday’s route will be collected on Tuesday, and Friday’s route will be collected on Saturday.

Regular collection schedules will resume the week of June 6.

Garbage/recycling collection follows the following regulations:

Keep garbage in plastic bags in brown automated carts only.

All recycling must be placed loosely in blue automated carts. Recycling can include newspapers,magazines, catalogs, mixed paper, cans, glass & plastic (coded 1-7).

Trash or recyclables placed outside the carts will not be collected, unless during specified weeks as publicized by the Department of Public Works.

Garbage and recyclables should not be placed at the curb prior to 6:30 p.m. the evening before your garbage collection day.

Garbage/recycling must be out on the curb by 6 a.m. on your collection day. Please keep away from trees, telephone poles or other obstacles.

Place automated carts curbside so they can be reached from the street.

Remove empty or tagged automated carts from curb by 8 a.m. the day following collection.

Garbage/recycling will not be collected if they are mixed together in the same automated cart.

Please do not call the Department of Public Works until after 1 p.m. on your collection day if you had your automated carts out correctly and you believe you were missed.

If you have brush/branches, tires, or bulk garbage that need to be collected, call the Public Works Department at 653-4050 a minimum of one working day before your regular collection day. City Hall will be closed on Monday, May 30, so if needed, plan ahead to schedule your pickup.

The Bulk Drop-Off Site, 1001-50th Street is closed on Mondays. It will reopen on Tuesday, May 31, for its normal hours of operations from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The Concrete and Brick/Block Drop-Off Site, 6415 35th Ave., will be closed Monday, May 30. It will reopen on Tuesday, May 31, for its normal hours of operations next week from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

The city's yard waste drop-off site, 4071 88th Ave. (Hwy. H), will be closed Monday, May 30. It will reopen on Tuesday, May 31 for its normal hours of operations next week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

