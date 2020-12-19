City changing garbage, City Hall hours for holidays

There will be no City of Kenosha curbside garbage, recycling, bulk or tire collection on Friday on Christmas Day and on Jan. 1 on New Years Day.

Garbage, recycling, bulk and tire collection will be delayed one day for Friday's routes only and will be collected Saturday both weeks.

If you have bulk items or tires that need to be collected, call the Public Works Department at 653-4050 a minimum of one working day before your regular collection day.

Due to City Hall being closed several days during the holidays, pick-ups requested for Monday, Dec. 28, must be scheduled by Thursday. Pick-ups requested for Monday, Jan. 4, must be scheduled by Wednesday, Dec. 30.

City Hall will be closed Thursday and Friday this week, and on Thursday, Dec. 31, and Friday, Jan. 1.

The Bulk Drop-off Site at 1001 50th Street will be closed Thursday and on Dec. 31. It is not open on Fridays.

The Concrete Drop-off Site at 6415 35th Avenue will be closed Thursday and Friday this week, and on Thursday, Dec. 31, and Friday, Jan. 1.

