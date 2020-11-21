City commission lauds plan to develop damaged Uptown

“In this type of project, typically 80 percent of units would be ‘affordable,’ and 15 to 20 percent would be market rate,” Matkom said.

Speaking to the approximately 30 businesses displaced within the area from the damage incurred in August, Matkom said, “We are talking to each and every one of those, trying to figure out their needs for space and their commitment to move forward. That has been an ongoing process.”

The goal, Matkom said, is to have as many of the impacted businesses involved in the new development. In addition to operating out of a new building, he said shopkeepers would be privy to the same amount of rent — equating to about $5 per square foot of space, per month, which is possible through new market tax credits.

Although a number of finer points need to be fleshed out at future Plan Commission and City Council meetings, a number of speakers offered positive comments about the project during Thursday’s initial discussion.

Commissioner Lydia Spottswood praised Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian and other city officials for their role in shepherding a project less than three months after the late summer officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake.