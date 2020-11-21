City commission lauds plan to develop damaged Uptown

A new mixed-use development envisioned for Kenosha’s Uptown area received strong support Thursday from a city commission.
Officials lauded developers for proposing a project in the ashes of the civil unrest that occurred in late August.
The Kenosha Plan Commission gave its endorsement in the first go-around for a project known as Uptown Lofts. The hybrid retail and residential complex is being proposed on 63rd Street, between 22nd and 23rd avenues.
Oregon, Wis.-based Gorman and Company is the developer behind Uptown Lofts. As outlined during Thursday’s conceptual plan review hearing, the project is envisioned within two separate buildings.
Based on preliminary details, Uptown Lofts will include 104 apartment units — 28 of them within a three-story 23rd Avenue building and the remainder within the four-story 22nd Avenue dwelling. A total of 24,847 square feet of retail space also is being delineated between the two buildings.
Ted Matkom, Wisconsin market president with Gorman and Company, said the bulk of the housing will be classified as “affordable” and will come to fruition through provisions via the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority, or WHEDA.
While a number of details are still in flux, Matkom at Thursday’s meeting with commissioners said the company is working toward a Dec. 11 deadline of filing an application with WHEDA to make the project financially feasible and provide accommodations to residents who would be able to rent units based off income.
“In this type of project, typically 80 percent of units would be ‘affordable,’ and 15 to 20 percent would be market rate,” Matkom said.
Speaking to the approximately 30 businesses displaced within the area from the damage incurred in August, Matkom said, “We are talking to each and every one of those, trying to figure out their needs for space and their commitment to move forward. That has been an ongoing process.”
The goal, Matkom said, is to have as many of the impacted businesses involved in the new development. In addition to operating out of a new building, he said shopkeepers would be privy to the same amount of rent — equating to about $5 per square foot of space, per month, which is possible through new market tax credits.
Although a number of finer points need to be fleshed out at future Plan Commission and City Council meetings, a number of speakers offered positive comments about the project during Thursday’s initial discussion.
Commissioner Lydia Spottswood praised Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian and other city officials for their role in shepherding a project less than three months after the late summer officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake.
“The destruction of the Uptown neighborhood was heartbreaking,” Spottswood said. “To see a positive come forward in such a short span of time is remarkable. I’m sure people throughout this city are going to feel relief to see this city moving forward.”
As the planning process progresses, commissioner Veronica Flores implored the developers to reach out to as many community members as possible through neighborhood meetings and similar outreach efforts.
“I just want to make sure that we’re reaching out to the community, to the local residents, because they are big part of the community,” Flores said. “This is going to change their neighborhood. Obviously, this is a beautiful building — it’s great for Kenosha … but we have to be sensitive to the residents who have lived there for many years.”
