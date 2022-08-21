City Council members offer comments

￼Citizens in all Kenosha neighborhoods have a right to live in safety. There is no doubt that we are better prepared now than we were two years ago. When something happens that has never happened before there is a learning curve. With experience comes knowledge especially in these very fluid situations unlike any of us had ever seen before. What happened two years ago was unfortunate from so many perspectives. I appreciate the leadership that continues to be shown as we work to stop anything like this from ever happening in Kenosha again. So much of the violence was instigated by people who don’t live here and don’t have the love for this community that those who live here have. Rather than trying to score political points by lying about what happened I draw inspiration from those who have taken concrete steps to address the root causes of the unrest while simultaneously working to see that our first responders have the resources they need. Kenosha’s citizens recognize that we need to do better. There are so many examples of residents reaching out across cultural lines to get to know their neighbors better. And the recent vote on the public safety referendum is a shot in the arm for our fire and police departments. I am optimistic about our future.”

￼I believe our leadership failed to act during the 2020 riots, and some even seemed to encourage them. Officials delayed the enactment of emergency powers and securing reinforcements. The attempted curfew wasn’t legally implemented, so tickets were successfully challenged in court. The initial request for National Guard was botched, with an official admittedly getting their ‘wires crossed.’ Two years later, we can see how weak leadership during the riots created a ripple effect of disdain for law enforcement and an increase in crime. I’m glad to see we’re funding our police with the recent referendum, although I had hoped to achieve that without raising taxes. Regardless, every additional officer and resource at our disposal will help us prepare for future events. We also have some new leadership since 2020, and more to come in the next couple years, hopefully with a fresh look on emergency decision-making.”

— Dave Mau, District 8

￼The first thing that comes to my mind is a sweet elderly woman that would call me twice a day to see if it’s safe to come outside. I would always try to calm her down. I even drove around her house and told her, ‘Yes it’s safe to come outside.’ I’ve lived in Kenosha my whole life. I’ve never experienced anything like the civil unrest we had and being an alderperson really puts it into a different perspective. Everyone has a right to feel safe in their house and in their city. The city has come back slowly but with city administration and Council member’s working together we will make it work for a better future for Kenosha.”

— Dominic Ruffalo, District 16

￼My hope is that an event similar to the one in summer of 2020 will never happen. I don’t know how we can ever be 100% prepared for something like that. We just need to continue to invest in people and build a better Kenosha.”

— Kelly MacKay, District 7

— Curt Wilson, District 13