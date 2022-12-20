City of Kenosha now accepting applications for Community Development Block Grant Program

The Department of City Development will accept proposals from eligible not-for-profit organizations for grants available through the 2023 Community Development Block Grant Program The application process began this week.

The City of Kenosha anticipates distributing $1,044,058 to eligible projects under the 2023 CDBG Program. Funds will be allocated in accordance with the city's Community Development Fund Allocation Plan.

Project Proposals must address the City of Kenosha's 2020-24 Consolidated Plan.

Each funded activity must meet at least one of the national objectives of the CDBG Program:

• Benefit low and moderate income persons

• Aid in the prevention or elimination of slums or blight

Activities must be carried out by city departments, or public or private non-profit agencies, authorities or organizations.

Proposals will be accepted until 10 a.m. Jan. 20.

Application forms, the Consolidated Plan and the Fund Allocation Plan are available at the

City of Kenosha website at www.kenoshacdbg.org.