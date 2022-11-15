City of Kenosha releases information on Thanksgiving waste collection, curbside waste collection

There will be no curbside garbage, recycling, brush, yard waste, tire, or bulk collection on Thanksgiving day, Nov. 24 in the city of Kenosha.

Garbage, recycling, brush, yard waste, tire, and bulk collection will be delayed one day for Thursday and Friday’s routes only. Thursday’s route will be collected on Friday and Friday’s route will be collected Saturday.

The bulk drop-off site, 1001 50th St., will be closed Nov. 24 and will reopen Nov. 26 for its normal hours of operation from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The concrete and brick/block drop-off site, 6415 35th Ave., will be closed Nov. 24 and will reopen Nov. 25 for its normal hours of operation from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The yard waste drop-off site, 4071 88th Ave. (Highway H), will be closed Nov. 24 and will reopen Nov. 25 for its normal hours of operation from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The yard waste drop-off site will be closed for the season beginning Dec. 4.. The fall 2022 curbside yard waste collection program ends the week of Nov. 28.

Call the Kenosha Department of Public Works at 262-653-4050 with questions.