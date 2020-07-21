City of Racine mask ordinance officially proposed, could go in effect next week

Under the ordinance, businesses are allowed to refuse service to any person who doesn’t wear a mask when otherwise required to.

Violations

Individual penalties for violating the proposed ordinance begin at $25, are $50 for a second conviction, and then remain at $100 for the third and subsequent convictions.

Businesses can be fined between $50 and $500 per offense. Businesses could also have licenses revoked by the city attorney’s office for disobeying the ordinance.

Some businesses, including Walmart, Target and Kohl’s, are already requiring masks inside their businesses nationwide regardless of local orders.

The city is still labeled as an active hotspot for COVID-19 even though its transmission rate no longer ranks among the fastest in the country as it did two months ago.