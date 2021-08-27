City to sets schedule for trick-or-treating on Sunday, Oct. 31

The City of Kenosha has set hours of trick-or-treat for 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.

Households interested in giving away treats should indicate their interest by turning on a light on their porch or in the front yard.

People should be mindful of maintaining social distancing between groups of trick-or-treaters from different households because of the pandemic. Even those not in costume should consider wearing a mask.

Drivers are reminded to slow down and take extra caution during the hours of trick-or-treat, to avoid accidents.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers the following safety tips for trick-or-treat:

Eat only factory-wrapped treats. Avoid eating homemade treats made by strangers.

Wear well-fitting masks, costumes, and shoes to avoid blocked vision, trips and falls.

Look both ways before crossing the street. Use crosswalks wherever possible.

Swords, knives, and other costume accessories should be short, soft and flexible.

Examine all treats for choking hazards and tampering before eating them.

Consider adding reflective tape to costumes to assist in visibility after dark. Sunset is at 5:45 p.m. in Kenosha on Oct. 31.

For more safety tips from the CDC visit the web site: https://blogs.cdc.gov/publichealthmatters/2019/10/halloweentips/.

