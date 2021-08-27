 Skip to main content
City to sets schedule for trick-or-treating on Sunday, Oct. 31
The City of Kenosha has set hours of trick-or-treat for 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.

Households interested in giving away treats should indicate their interest by turning on a light on their porch or in the front yard.

People should be mindful of maintaining social distancing between groups of trick-or-treaters from different households because of the pandemic. Even those not in costume should consider wearing a mask.

Drivers are reminded to slow down and take extra caution during the hours of trick-or-treat, to avoid accidents.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers the following safety tips for trick-or-treat:

  • Eat only factory-wrapped treats. Avoid eating homemade treats made by strangers.
  • Wear well-fitting masks, costumes, and shoes to avoid blocked vision, trips and falls.
  • Look both ways before crossing the street. Use crosswalks wherever possible.
  • Swords, knives, and other costume accessories should be short, soft and flexible.
  • Examine all treats for choking hazards and tampering before eating them.
  • Consider adding reflective tape to costumes to assist in visibility after dark. Sunset is at 5:45 p.m. in Kenosha on Oct. 31.

For more safety tips from the CDC visit the web site: https://blogs.cdc.gov/publichealthmatters/2019/10/halloweentips/.

