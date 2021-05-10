City's revised 5-year outdoor recreation plan to include partnerships with local groups

After several reviews this spring, city officials have put the finishing touches on a five-year plan for Kenosha’s green spaces.
The finalized document places renewed emphasis on partnerships with local groups. Mayor John Antaramian, who chairs the commission, had recommended language that puts the city on record in support of nonprofit and volunteer efforts that will enrich Kenosha’s parks system.
Commissioner Lydia Spottswood, as buildings and grounds chair, has with the Southport Park Association, an organization focused on creating park lands within Kenosha along and near the Lake Michigan shoreline.
“We’ve submitted a letter of intent already to the Fund for Lake Michigan for design and engineering funds and should be following up fairly soon with the actual grant application,” Spottswood said. “We wanted to make sure the CORP envisioned that kind of partnership since it’s already in place.”
Consulting firm Ayres Associates compiled the 256-page CORP document after combing through each of Kenosha’s 72 park and conservation sites.
While a number of improvements are outlined in the new visioning document, one of the more recurrent themes touches on playground equipment improvements and upgrades. Among specific sites, the 15.51-acre Horizon Park at 6598 112th Ave. has been pinpointed as one green space with the most attention in the new CORP document.
Brian Cater, deputy director of public works and city engineer, said Kenosha is required under state statute to update the CORP at least once a decade to maintain eligibility for grant funding opportunities.
The city Plan Commission adopted the latest amendments to the comprehensive outdoor recreation plan on Thursday, the final stop for the document’s review.
Piasecki plans OK’d
Commissioners also gave final approval to Piasecki Funeral Home’s planned construction of a new 6,330-square-foot building, described as a “carriage house,” on company-owned land on the southwest corner of 39th Avenue and Washington Road.
The new venue, about two blocks from Piasecki’s primary location at 3720 39th Ave., will house the company’s fleet of funeral procession vehicles, in addition to about 3,200 square feet of office space. Additional accommodations call for space for grief counseling services for clients and families.
Commissioners held a second, and final, public hearing for a binding vote on Piasecki’s plans, which do not need to go before the City Council for approval.
Mark Molinaro Jr., principal with Kenosha-based Partners in Design Architects, assisted Piasecki with the expansion plans.
“We appreciate the support thus far,” Molinaro said. “We have read the conditions from staff, and we have no issues with what’s been presented.”