Civic Veterans Parade float winners announced

The City of Kenosha has announced the 2022 Civic Veterans Parade float winners.

The parade took place on Sunday, July 3 starting at 1 p.m. Eleven floats participated in the parade for judging this year: Cub Scouts Pack 567, The Greasers, Indian Trail Cheerleading, Kenosha Blue Line/ Kenosha Komets Hockey, Kenosha Community Sailing Center, Kenosha County Democratic Party, Kenosha Moose Lodge #286, Navy Club of America Ship 40, Republican Party of Kenosha County, Snap-on and Southport Kidz Adventure Camp.

Snap-on won best in show, decided by City of Kenosha Community Relations Liaison Kris Kochman. Designated parade float judges decided the winners for other criteria, including artistic excellence, patriotism, spirit/energy, hometown pride and best use of theme. Visit Kenosha Marketing Director Laura Gregorski and Kaiser owner Dana Nelson were the float judges this year.

The parade float results are as follows:

Snap-on: 1st in patriotism; 2nd in best use of theme; 3rd in artistic excellence; 3rd in spirit/energy

The Greasers: 1st in artistic excellence; 3rd in best use of theme

Kenosha County Democratic Party: 3rd in patriotism; 3rd in hometown pride

Indian Trail Cheerleading: 1st in spirit/energy

Kenosha Blue Line/Kenosha Komets Hockey: 1st in hometown pride; 2nd in spirit/energy

Republican Party of Kenosha County: 2nd in patriotism; 2nd in hometown pride

Kenosha Moose Lodge #286: 1st in best use of theme; 2nd in artistic excellence

Some of Kochman’s favorite aspects of the parade this year were honoring the Vietnam veterans who rode by in a city trolley, Navy Band Great Lakes leading the parade and the act from Zumba with Lili featuring traditional Latin dancers.

Kochman said the parade was excellent and had a fantastic turnout, possibly due to the sunny weather on Sunday, she said.

“[Turnout] was good last year, but I really noticed it was a [much] bigger crowd,” Kochman said. “I’ve heard more than one person say, ‘I’ve never seen so many people in downtown Kenosha.’”

