Clairidge House Nursing Home joins launch of national campaign to attract caregivers

Clairidge House Nursing Home in Kenosha has joined the launch of Careers in Caring, a new national campaign from the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living.

It is designed to raise awareness of the opportunities in long term care and equip facilities with the necessary resources to attract new caregivers to the field.

“We are excited to partner with AHCA/NCAL in the launch of Careers in Caring,” said David Egan, Clairidge House Nursing Home administrator. “The long- term care facilities in Wisconsin have confronted many challenges in hiring more caregivers, and Careers in Caring will be instrumental in helping our facility recruit the best of the best employees to care for our residents.”

Careers in Caring has a dedicated website, CareersInCare.org, where job seekers can learn about the opportunities available in the industry, and long term care providers and professionals can find a variety of resources and tools to help in their hiring efforts. The website houses informational videos, messaging materials, social media tools, graphics and much more, to help the long term care industry build a pipeline of dedicated caregivers.

“We love serving our residents, and we want to show others why working in long term care is such a rewarding and fulfilling career,” Egan said. “We are eager to put these resources to use and hire more caregivers to join us, so our residents continue to have access to high quality care for years to come.”