 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CLARIFICATION - PAFF'S OMITTED COMMENTS
0 Comments

CLARIFICATION - PAFF'S OMITTED COMMENTS

  • 0

Due to a layout issue at deadline, Wednesday's story detailing a City Council discussion about masks excluded comments in the print edition by Ald. David Paff, which previously had been at the end of the story as were first published online. His comments were as follows:

Sixth District Ald. David Paff, said there are many people in the community who are opposed to mandates, including masks and vaccines, at any government level.

Dist. 6_Dave Paff

Paff

“There are citizens who do not want that, and please keep them in your thoughts … you’ve gotta let people live their lives. It’s not government’s job to babysit people to that degree,” Paff said. “Sure, if there’s a public health issue, inform the public. But we can’t demand or force people to live their lives in any particular way.

“That’s the way it is here in America. That’s freedom.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $329,900

3 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $329,900

3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath 2 story in Forest Park.This home was just finished being built.Open concept home with White Shaker Cabinets with slow shut …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert