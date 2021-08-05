CLARIFICATION - PAFF'S OMITTED COMMENTS

Due to a layout issue at deadline, Wednesday's story detailing a City Council discussion about masks excluded comments in the print edition by Ald. David Paff, which previously had been at the end of the story as were first published online. His comments were as follows:

Sixth District Ald. David Paff, said there are many people in the community who are opposed to mandates, including masks and vaccines, at any government level.

“There are citizens who do not want that, and please keep them in your thoughts … you’ve gotta let people live their lives. It’s not government’s job to babysit people to that degree,” Paff said. “Sure, if there’s a public health issue, inform the public. But we can’t demand or force people to live their lives in any particular way.

“That’s the way it is here in America. That’s freedom.”

