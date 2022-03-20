 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Clarification for March 21

An endorsement letter in Sunday’s Kenosha News implied that problems online logging in to make a donation to the Laverne Jaros campaign was misprinted and may have been engineered by her opponent. Amanda Neweski’s campaign had nothing to do with that technical issue.

