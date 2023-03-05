Read Across Kenosha, which included many volunteers reading to students in Kenosha Unified classrooms on Thursday, failed to include that it was a United Way of Kenosha County event. It has been a community tradition for the past 13 years. The community literacy event has been held by the United Way of Kenosha County, in conjunction with the National Education Association’s annual Read Across America Day.
The United Way of Kenosha County expressed its appreciation to all the volunteers, sponsors and partners in helping make the 2023 event a success.
The sponsors were Johnson Financial Group, UW-Parkside, and LMI Packaging. The partners were Kenosha Unified School District, Salem School District, Blue House Books, Kenosha Community Media, and Kenosha Public Library.