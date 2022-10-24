 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Clarification

  • 0

The story about Clay Davison in Monday's Kenosha News should have indicated he would have been 25 on his birthday next month. He also did not struggle with prescription painkillers, just steroids.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert