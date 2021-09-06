Class of 1970 Bradford reunion set Oct. 8-9

BRADFORD CLASS OF 1970

The Mary D. Bradford High School Class of 1970 50+1 reunion is planned with events on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 8 and 9.

A gathering at Casa Capri, with pizza, salad and dessert is set for Friday, Oct. 8. The restaurant is located at 2129 Birch Road. A $20 prepayment is requested. Checks can be sent to: Darlene Pitts Gretzinger, 2307 24th St., Kenosha, Wis. 53142

Saturday’s activities include a gathering on the deck at the Kenosha Yacht Club, 5130 4th Ave., 12 to 3 p.m. Music will be provided by the Chevelles. Donations are sought to cover the cost of the band. Classmates are asked to bring finger foods as well as non-perishable food items to be donated. During the same time, a classic car show will be taking place in the nearby Kenosha History Center parking lot.

Donations for the Band can be sent to: Jeff and Sue (Tait) Schenning, 6336 58th Ave., Kenosha, Wis, 53142. For more information, call Jeff Schenning, 262-818-7729.

