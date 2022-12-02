Claud Dudley and Nancy Wideman mark 61st wedding anniversary

Claud Dudley and Nancy Wideman of Kenosha marked their 61st wedding anniversary on Friday, Dec. 2, enjoying a quiet day in one another's company.

Claud met Nancy Jennings on a blind date in 1959. "I have been blind ever since," Nancy says.

They were married on Dec. 2, 1961, in Kenosha, at Temple Baptist Church. They have been Kenosha residents all their lives.

They have two children: Becky Muhlenbeck (fiancé Ken Meyer), of Stratford, Wis.; and Mark Wideman (Jackie), of Kenosha. They have five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Claud worked at American Motors and retired after 30 years. Nancy is a homemaker and also worked part time at Walmart as people greeter for 10 years.

Claud served in the military from 1956-58. He was in the 82nd Airborne Division. Claud and Nancy are part of the Kenosha Car Club. They have two AMC classic cars; a 1969 AMX and a 1978 Matador Coup.

Their advice for a successful and lasting marriage is love and trust for one another. Family is their No. 1 priority. They also enjoy the company of many lifelong friends, as well as endless love they have for their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.