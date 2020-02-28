CLS wrestlers remain alive for titles

A trio of Christian Life wrestlers kept their state title hopes alive heading into WIAA Division-3 semifinal action at the Kohl Center in Madison on Friday night.
Sophomore Troy Dolphin (113), junior Javis Pinter (126) and senior Evan Grubbs (285) all won their matches Friday to move into the semifinal.
Results of those three matches Friday night were too late for this edition.
Dolphin (50-1) needed just 2 minutes, 28 seconds to pin Stratford junior Karter Stuggen, which set up a battle between two of the top-three wrestlers in Division-3, according to the latest wiwrestling.com poll.
In the semifinal, Dolphin, ranked third, faced off with second-ranked Remington Bontreger, a junior from Lancaster. On the other side of the bracket was top-ranked Tanner Gerber, a sophomore from Cameron, who faced ninth-ranked Cole Stark, a junior from Markesan.
Pinter (44-3) moved into the semifinal with a 5-0 win over Riverdale freshman Ashton Miess. Pinter, ranked second, faced top-ranked Gavin Drexler, an unbeaten sophomore from Stratford.
In the other semifinal at 126 pounds, Ozaukee junior Cael Lange, ranked seventh, faced Rosholt junior Bo Niewiadomski, ranked fourth.
Christian Life's third semifinal entrant, Grubbs (23-4), advanced with a 12-8 decision over Coleman junior Spencer Karban.
Grubbs, ranked sixth, faced top-ranked Tanner Gaffey, an undefeated junior from Saint Croix Falls, in one semifinal matchup.
The finals in all three divisions are set for tonight at 5:30 p.m.
Other locals in action
Shoreland Lutheran freshman Mason Gill was the only other county wrestler still alive as of Friday afternoon.
Gill pinned Gale-Ettreck-Trempealeau's Carson Koss in 5:03 in his first-round match Thursday, but was pinned in 1:28 by Portage's Chase Beckett on Friday morning.
That loss sent Gill to the consolation round Friday afternoon against Luxemburg-Casco's Easton Worachek.
In Division-1, Indian Trail senior Cole Nelson (138) won his first-round matchup Thursday afternoon, but lost his next two.
Nelson defeated Waunakee junior Braysen Ellis, 10-3, before he dropped a 13-9 decision to Bay Port's Jacob Ward.
In the consolation round Friday morning, Nelson fell, 7-3, to D.C. Everest's Demetrio Covarrubias.
Also at 138 pounds, Bradford senior Abel Castillo lost by tiebreaker, 5-3, to Baraboo's Brandon Jesse, then was pinned in 4:07 by De Pere's Andrew Lopez on Friday morning.
Bradford senior Cole Ramos was pinned in 4:41 by Stoughton's Gavin Model in his only state match Thursday.
Christian Life's four other entrants — Harley Rivera (132), Kade Pinter (138), Sam Wilson (145) and Isaiah Hernandez (220) — all lost their only match.
Rivera was pinned in 39 seconds by Cochrane-Fountain City's Zach Foley, while Pinter fell, 7-1, to Auburndale's Dylan Baird. At 145 pounds, Wilson was pinned in 3:20 by Phillips' Hunter Bruhn, and at 220, Hernandez was pinned in 2:47 by Cumberland's Milan Mochilovich.
Dan Truttschel