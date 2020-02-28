CLS wrestlers remain alive for titles

A trio of Christian Life wrestlers kept their state title hopes alive heading into WIAA Division-3 semifinal action at the Kohl Center in Madison on Friday night.

Sophomore Troy Dolphin (113), junior Javis Pinter (126) and senior Evan Grubbs (285) all won their matches Friday to move into the semifinal.

Results of those three matches Friday night were too late for this edition.

Dolphin (50-1) needed just 2 minutes, 28 seconds to pin Stratford junior Karter Stuggen, which set up a battle between two of the top-three wrestlers in Division-3, according to the latest wiwrestling.com poll.

In the semifinal, Dolphin, ranked third, faced off with second-ranked Remington Bontreger, a junior from Lancaster. On the other side of the bracket was top-ranked Tanner Gerber, a sophomore from Cameron, who faced ninth-ranked Cole Stark, a junior from Markesan.

Pinter (44-3) moved into the semifinal with a 5-0 win over Riverdale freshman Ashton Miess. Pinter, ranked second, faced top-ranked Gavin Drexler, an unbeaten sophomore from Stratford.

In the other semifinal at 126 pounds, Ozaukee junior Cael Lange, ranked seventh, faced Rosholt junior Bo Niewiadomski, ranked fourth.