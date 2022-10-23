Coalition for Dismantling Racism presents "Kindness Begins with Me" challenge

To recognize and celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in 2023, the Coalition for Dismantling Racism invites Kenosha County students to participate in a written and/or creative arts challenge.

Submission topics include, “How have you spread kindness in Kenosha County?” and “How can and/or will you encourage others to spread kindness in Kenosha County?”

The submission categories are Youth Kindness Nominations, poetry or short essay (200 words or less) and/or creative arts, such as a painting, drawing, sculpture, recorded song, rap or spoken word piece and film and/or animation.

Submission guidelines state the submissions should demonstrate/document/capture one of the topics, not exceed two minutes or 200 words in length, be audible, creative and well organized and submitted electronically.

Judging is based on development of the theme, organization and creativity. That means the submission should demonstrate and understanding and include suggestions or ideas that demonstrate/document/encompass a submission topic; the content should exhibit clarity of thought about a submission topic noted above; and the content should express fresh, new ideas.

The deadline for submissions is Dec. 1, and must be submitted electronically through the Google Form link: https://forms.gle/5BHX6w7omUa1ovGr7

Winners will be notified during the week of Dec. 12, and will be recognized at the “Kindness Begins with Me” Community Unity Breakfast and awards recognition ceremony on Jan. 14, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. in the Indian Trail High School cafeteria.

Selected winners will be recognized and presented with a gift card and a certificate at the ceremony.

The Coalition for Dismantling Racism has been recognizing and celebrating the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. for 27 years through various events and programs.

Questions about this year’s challenge should be directed to Stacy Stephens, srstephe@kusd.edu or 262-359-6172.