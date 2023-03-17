Cody Michael Thompson, 25, of Round Lake Beach, Illinois, faces charges of probation and parole.
Cody Michael Thompson
Related to this story
Most Popular
The child of the Mequon man accused of killing a Kenosha man inside his apartment and then disposing of the body in spring 2020 testified Wedn…
The girlfriend of the missing Kenosha man who prosecutors say was killed inside his apartment in spring 2020 testified against the Mequon man …
Pleasant Prairie police stopped a Illinois driver after a pursuit that ended outside a grocery store parking lot with his arrest for operating…
The mother of the missing Kenosha man who investigators believe was killed inside of his north-side apartment in May 2020 testified in the tri…
Returning to the Kohl Center will be a difference experience for Pewaukee's coach, who's chasing a three-peat, and Kettle Moraine's coach, who…