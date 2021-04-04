Cold winter produced hot real estate sales

“People who closed in December were able to lock in the low mortgage rate,” said Clark.

In December, the 30-year fixed rate was 2.68%. It ticked up to 2.74% in January and was 2.81% in February. It currently ranges from 2.75 to 2.88%.

Though the rate has climbed slightly, it still is lower than the 3.62% in January 2020.

Limited supply push up prices

While the low rates are a boon to buyers, the limited supply of houses helps sellers because buyers are competing for the few that are on the market, Clark said.

“This is the strongest seller’s market on record, and it pushed prices up sharply in February,” said WRA president and chief executive officer Michael Theo.

In Kenosha County, the median price for the first two months of the year was $212,750 at 19.5% or $34,750 higher than the same period in 2020. In Racine County, the median price was $187,500 at 12.1% or $20,250 higher than in the first two months of last year.

Statewide, the median home price was $211,000, up 11.1% or $21,100 than in January and February a year ago.

The low housing inventory has shortened the number of days a house is on the market. In Kenosha County, the average is 75 days, 18 days fewer than last year. In Racine County, the average is 70 days, nearly a month less than a year ago.

