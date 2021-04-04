Cold winter produced hot real estate sales

It was a cold snowy winter, but home sales were hot locally and across the state, with Wisconsin realtors setting a new state record.
Highly motivated buyers capitalizing on near-record mortgage rates helped to drive the market.
“Every region in the state experienced record sales this winter,” said Wisconsin Realtors Association Board chair Mary Duff. “This is the second year in a row of record winter sales.”
Since January, Kenosha County home sales area up 13.2%, with real estate professionals selling 292 houses. In Racine County, sales rose 16.9%, with 353 houses sold, according to WRA statistics.
Statewide, sales were up 5.5%, as sales professionals sold 4,395 houses.
Pent up demand meets low rates
The year-long pandemic had people who wanted to buy last year actually come out and buy this year. People who worked from home and had children there too realized they needed more space to accommodate their needs.
“The lock-down pandemic had people looking for new space,” said Mark Bourque, founder and co-owner of Berkshire Hathaway Epic Real Estate in Kenosha.
“A lot of buyers were very motivated to buy a home,” said David Clark, an analyst for the WRA. “They may have been disappointed in not being able to buy in the past. Those who could not get a house in the summer or fall bought in the winter.
“People who closed in December were able to lock in the low mortgage rate,” said Clark.
In December, the 30-year fixed rate was 2.68%. It ticked up to 2.74% in January and was 2.81% in February. It currently ranges from 2.75 to 2.88%.
Though the rate has climbed slightly, it still is lower than the 3.62% in January 2020.
Limited supply push up prices
While the low rates are a boon to buyers, the limited supply of houses helps sellers because buyers are competing for the few that are on the market, Clark said.
“This is the strongest seller’s market on record, and it pushed prices up sharply in February,” said WRA president and chief executive officer Michael Theo.
In Kenosha County, the median price for the first two months of the year was $212,750 at 19.5% or $34,750 higher than the same period in 2020. In Racine County, the median price was $187,500 at 12.1% or $20,250 higher than in the first two months of last year.
Statewide, the median home price was $211,000, up 11.1% or $21,100 than in January and February a year ago.
The low housing inventory has shortened the number of days a house is on the market. In Kenosha County, the average is 75 days, 18 days fewer than last year. In Racine County, the average is 70 days, nearly a month less than a year ago.