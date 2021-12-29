College basketball: Carthage women's team opens with win, men's team starts with loss in holiday events

The Carthage women's basketball team kept the good times rolling Wednesday afternoon in its first game of the Country Inn & Suites Holiday Classic in Northfield, Minn.

Led by sophomore guard Lauren Knight, who scored a career-high 23 points and also grabbed 10 rebounds for her first collegiate double-double, the Firebirds won their fourth straight and seventh in their last eight games, defeating host school St. Olaf (Minn.), 68-58.

Carthage improved to 8-3 with Wednesday's victory and was scheduled to close the classic with a huge test against UW-Oshkosh on Thursday afternoon. The Titans blew out the University of Dubuque (Iowa), 60-36, in their game at the classic Wednesday to improve to 10-2 entering Thursday's game and have risen all the way up to No. 5 in the latest D3hoops.com poll.

Thursday's Carthage-Oshkosh game ended too late to be included in Friday's edition of the News.

Wednesday's victory, meanwhile, also pushed Carthage head coach Tim Bernero to the precipice of 300 career wins with the program. That was his 299th, meaning he had a chance to reach the 300 milestone Thursday against Oshkosh.

The Firebirds had to rally for Bernero to reach 299 on Wednesday, as St. Olaf (3-5) used hot shooting to build a 10-point lead, 34-24, with 5 minutes, 44 seconds left in the first half. But Carthage rallied to surge into the halftime lead by two, 37-35, led 54-49 after three quarters and held St. Olaf to nine points in the fourth to seal the win.

"I wasn't sure if we had enough to fight this one off, but the kids were wonderful," Bernero said in a news release. "I like to do things simple. We just needed to do the basic stuff (Wednesday). I think the way we played in the second half was great, too, and we did a good job defensively."

Carthage is holding its opponents to 52.5 points per game, least in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin, and 34.6% shooting from the field, second-lowest in the conference.

Offensively on Wednesday, Knight added four assists to her big game, senior forward and Tremper graduate Kelsey Coshun totaled 11 points and five rebounds off the bench, freshman forward Marianna Morrissey racked up nine points, five boards, two blocks and five steals and freshman forward Elena Knebel added eight points and six rebounds.

The Firebirds finished with 12 steals and out-rebounded St. Olaf, 45-37.

After playing Oshkosh on Thursday, Carthage returns to CCIW play for the remainder of the season, starting next week Wednesday against Carroll at Tarble Arena.

Men

Tufts (Mass.) 81, Carthage 70

A second-half run by Tufts doomed the Firebirds to a defeat Wednesday evening in their first game of the Music City Classic in Nashville, Tenn.

Carthage dropped to 6-6 with the defeat and was scheduled to face Berry (Ga.) on Thursday afternoon in Nashville. That game ended too late to be included in Thursday's edition of the News.

Junior forward Fillip Bulatovic led Carthage in Wednesday's game with 17 points and 11 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season and also added five assists.

Freshman guard Colton Sigel scored 11 points, senior guard Crishawn Cook had 10 points and two assists in his return from injury and sophomore forward Nemi Ostojic totaled 10 points and four rebounds.

Carthage struggled at the free-throw line, however, finishing 11-of-22 to Tufts' 20-of-29, and the Firebirds were also out-rebounded, 48-38.

Still, the game was tied, 39-39, with 17:07 remaining, but that's when Tufts (3-7) embarked on a 9-0 run to seize command, and Carthage never got closer than six after that.

After playing its second game in Nashville on Thursday, Carthage returns to CCIW play for the rest of the season, starting next Wednesday against Carroll in Waukesha.

