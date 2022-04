College Calendar April 11

MONDAY

Baseball—Davenport (Mich.) at UW-Parkside (Simmons Field), DH, TBA. Softball—Elmhurst (Ill.) at Carthage, DH, 3 and 5 p.m.

TUESDAY

Softball—UW-Parkside at Lewis (Romeoville, Ill.), DH, 1 and 3 p.m.; North Central (Ill.) at Carthage, DH, 3 and 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Baseball—Carthage at North Park (Chicago), 3 p.m. Men's golf—Carthage at CCIW Preview (Dretzka Park GC, Milwaukee), TBA. Women's lacrosse—Carthage at Elmhurst (Ill.), 6 p.m. Softball—UW-Parkside at Davenport (Grand Rapids, Mich.), DH, 3 and 5 p.m. Men's tennis—Wisconsin Lutheran at Carthage (Smeds Tennis Center), 4 p.m.

THURSDAY

Softball—Carthage at Carroll, DH, 3 and 5 p.m. Track and field—UW-Parkside at Cal State Twilight Open (Los Angeles) and Azusa Pacific Bryan Clay Invitational (Azusa, Calif.), TBA; Carthage at WLU Warrior Invitational (Milwaukee), TBA.

FRIDAY

Baseball—Missouri S&T at UW-Parkside (Simmons Field), DH, noon and 3 p.m.; Wheaton (Ill.) at Carthage, DH, noon and 3 p.m. Men's golf—UW-Parkside at GLIAC Championships (Stoatin Brae GC, Augusta, Mich.), 8 a.m. Women's golf—Carthage at Pilot Invitational (Blackthorn GC, South Bend, Ind.), 11 a.m. Softball—UW-Parkside at Wayne State (Detroit), DH, 2 and 4 p.m.; Augustana (Ill.) at Carthage, DH, TBA. Men's tennis—Carthage at North Central (Benet Academy, Lisle, Ill.), 11 a.m. Track and field—UW-Parkside at Azusa Pacific Bryan Clay Invitational (Azusa, Calif.), TBA. Men's volleyball—Carthage at NCAA Division III Tournament regionals, TBA.

SATURDAY

Baseball—Missouri S&T at UW-Parkside (Simmons Field), DH, noon and 3 p.m.; Carthage at Wheaton (Ill.), 1 p.m. Men's golf—UW-Parkside at GLIAC Championships (Stoatin Brae GC, Augusta, Mich.), 8 a.m. Women's golf—Carthage at Pilot Invitational (Blackthorn GC, South Bend, Ind.), 9 a.m. Men's lacrosse—Carthage at Transylvania (Lexington, Ky.), noon. Softball—UW-Parkside at Saginaw Valley State (University Center, Mich.), DH, noon and 2 p.m. Men's volleyball—Carthage at NCAA Division III Tournament regionals, TBA. Women's water polo—Carthage at Macalester (St. Paul, Minn.), 7 p.m.

SUNDAY

Men's golf—UW-Parkside at GLIAC Championships (Stoatin Brae GC, Augusta, Mich.), 8 a.m.

