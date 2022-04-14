College Calendar April 18

MONDAY

Softball—UW-Parkside at Davenport (Grand Rapids, Mich.), DH, 3 and 5 p.m.

TUESDAY

Baseball—Lewis (Ill.) at UW-Parkside (Simmons Field), DH, noon and 3 p.m.; Concordia (Wis.) at Carthage, 5 p.m. Softball—Purdue Northwest (Ind.) at UW-Parkside (Case Complex), DH, 1 and 3 p.m.; Carthage at North Park (Chicago), DH, 3 and 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Women's lacrosse—University of Chicago at Carthage, 6 p.m. Softball—Carthage at Carroll, DH, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

Softball—Carthage at UW-Whitewater, DH, 3 and 5 p.m. Women's water polo—Carthage at CWPA Division III Championships (Grove City, Pa.), TBA.

FRIDAY

Baseball—UW-Parkside at Purdue Northwest (Hammond, Ind.), 3 p.m. Men's golf—Carthage at Take Back the Night Challenge (Red Tail Run GC, Decatur, Ill.), TBA. Women's golf—Carthage at UW-Whitewater Spring Invitational (Riverside GC, Janesville), TBA. Men's lacrosse—Whittier (Calif.) at Carthage, 8 p.m. Women's lacrosse—Carthage at Augustana (Rock Island, Ill), 4 p.m. Track and field—UW-Parkside at UW-Whitewater Invite, TBA. Men's volleyball—TBA at Carthage in NCAA Division III Tournament national semifinals (Tarble Arena), TBA. Women's water polo—Carthage at CWPA Division III Championships (Grove City, Pa.), TBA.

SATURDAY

Baseball—Carthage at Elmhurst (Ill.), DH, noon and 3 p.m.; UW-Parkside at Purdue Northwest (Hammond, Ind.), DH, 1 and 4 p.m. Men's golf—Carthage at Take Back the Night Challenge (Red Tail Run GC, Decatur, Ill.), TBA. Women's golf—Carthage at UW-Whitewater Spring Invitational (Riverside GC, Janesville), TBA. Softball—Northwood (Mich.) at UW-Parkside (Case Complex), DH, noon and 2 p.m.; Carthage at Illinois Wesleyan (Bloomington, Ill.), DH, 3 and 5 p.m. Track and field—UW-Parkside at UW-Whitewater Invite, TBA; Carthage at Don Church Invitational (Wheaton, Ill.), TBA. Men's volleyball—TBA at Carthage in NCAA Division III Tournament national championship (Tarble Arena), TBA. Women's water polo—Carthage at CWPA Division III Championships (Grove City, Pa.), TBA.

SUNDAY

Baseball—UW-Parkside at Purdue Northwest (Hammond, Ind.), noon; Elmhurst (Ill.) at Carthage, 1 p.m. Men's lacrosse—North Central (Ill.) at Carthage, 1 p.m. Softball—Ferris State (Mich.) at UW-Parkside (Case Complex), DH, noon and 2 p.m. Women's tennis—Concordia (Wis.) at Carthage (Smeds Tennis Center), noon.

