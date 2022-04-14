 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COLLEGE CALENDAR

College Calendar April 18

  • 0

MONDAY

Softball—UW-Parkside at Davenport (Grand Rapids, Mich.), DH, 3 and 5 p.m.

TUESDAY

Baseball—Lewis (Ill.) at UW-Parkside (Simmons Field), DH, noon and 3 p.m.; Concordia (Wis.) at Carthage, 5 p.m. Softball—Purdue Northwest (Ind.) at UW-Parkside (Case Complex), DH, 1 and 3 p.m.; Carthage at North Park (Chicago), DH, 3 and 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Women's lacrosse—University of Chicago at Carthage, 6 p.m. Softball—Carthage at Carroll, DH, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

Softball—Carthage at UW-Whitewater, DH, 3 and 5 p.m. Women's water polo—Carthage at CWPA Division III Championships (Grove City, Pa.), TBA.

FRIDAY

People are also reading…

Baseball—UW-Parkside at Purdue Northwest (Hammond, Ind.), 3 p.m. Men's golf—Carthage at Take Back the Night Challenge (Red Tail Run GC, Decatur, Ill.), TBA. Women's golf—Carthage at UW-Whitewater Spring Invitational (Riverside GC, Janesville), TBA. Men's lacrosse—Whittier (Calif.) at Carthage, 8 p.m. Women's lacrosse—Carthage at Augustana (Rock Island, Ill), 4 p.m. Track and field—UW-Parkside at UW-Whitewater Invite, TBA. Men's volleyball—TBA at Carthage in NCAA Division III Tournament national semifinals (Tarble Arena), TBA. Women's water polo—Carthage at CWPA Division III Championships (Grove City, Pa.), TBA.

SATURDAY

Baseball—Carthage at Elmhurst (Ill.), DH, noon and 3 p.m.; UW-Parkside at Purdue Northwest (Hammond, Ind.), DH, 1 and 4 p.m. Men's golf—Carthage at Take Back the Night Challenge (Red Tail Run GC, Decatur, Ill.), TBA. Women's golf—Carthage at UW-Whitewater Spring Invitational (Riverside GC, Janesville), TBA. Softball—Northwood (Mich.) at UW-Parkside (Case Complex), DH, noon and 2 p.m.; Carthage at Illinois Wesleyan (Bloomington, Ill.), DH, 3 and 5 p.m. Track and field—UW-Parkside at UW-Whitewater Invite, TBA; Carthage at Don Church Invitational (Wheaton, Ill.), TBA. Men's volleyball—TBA at Carthage in NCAA Division III Tournament national championship (Tarble Arena), TBA. Women's water polo—Carthage at CWPA Division III Championships (Grove City, Pa.), TBA.

SUNDAY

Baseball—UW-Parkside at Purdue Northwest (Hammond, Ind.), noon; Elmhurst (Ill.) at Carthage, 1 p.m. Men's lacrosse—North Central (Ill.) at Carthage, 1 p.m. Softball—Ferris State (Mich.) at UW-Parkside (Case Complex), DH, noon and 2 p.m. Women's tennis—Concordia (Wis.) at Carthage (Smeds Tennis Center), noon.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert