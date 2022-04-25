College Calendar April 26

TUESDAY

Baseball—Concordia-Chicago at Carthage, 5 p.m. Softball—Wheaton (Ill.) at Carthage, DH, 3 and 5 p.m. Men's tennis—Carthage at Elmhurst (Ill.), 3 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Baseball—UW-Parkside at Purdue Northwest (Hammond, Ind.), DH, 1 and 4 p.m. Men's lacrosse—Carthage at Elmhurst (Ill.), 7:30 p.m. Women's lacrosse—Carroll at Carthage, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY

Softball—Carthage at Carroll, DH, 3 and 5 p.m. Men's tennis—Wheaton (Ill.) at Carthage (Smeds Tennis Center), 3:30 p.m. Track and field—UW-Parkside at Drake Relays (Des Moines, Iowa), 8 a.m.

FRIDAY

Baseball—Northwood (Mich.) at UW-Parkside (Simmons Field), 3 p.m. Men's golf—Carthage at CCIW Championship (Brown Deer GC, Milwaukee), TBA. Softball—Davenport (Mich.) at UW-Parkside (Case Complex), DH, 1 and 3 p.m.; Carthage at Millikin (Decatur, Ill.), DH, 1 and 3 p.m. Women's tennis—Carthage at Milwaukee School of Engineering, 4 p.m. Track and field—UW-Parkside at Drake Relays (Des Moines, Iowa), 8 a.m.; Carthage at Drake Alternative Meet (UW-Whitewater), TBA.

SATURDAY

Baseball—Northwood (Mich.) at UW-Parkside (Simmons Field), DH, 1 and 4 p.m.; Millikin (Ill.) at Carthage, DH, 1 and 4 p.m. Men's golf—Carthage at CCIW Championship (Brown Deer GC, Milwaukee), TBA. Men's lacrosse—Carthage at Carroll, 4 p.m. Women's lacrosse—Carthage at Illinois Wesleyan (Bloomington, Ill.), 1 p.m. Softball—Grand Valley State (Mich.) at UW-Parkside (Case Complex), DH, noon and 2 p.m. Track and field—UW-Parkside at Drake Relays (Des Moines, Iowa), 8 a.m.

SUNDAY

Baseball—Northwood (Mich.) at UW-Parkside (Simmons Field), noon. Women's golf—Carthage at Battle of the Birds (Ives Grove Links, Sturtevant), 11 a.m. Softball—UW-Parkside at Ferris State (Big Rapids, Mich.), DH, noon and 2 p.m.

