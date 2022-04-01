College Calendar April 4

MONDAY

Men's golf—UW-Parkside at Dan Salisbury Memorial (Panther Creek CC, Springfield, Ill.), 8 a.m. Women's golf—Carthage at WashU Spring Invitational (Crystal Springs Quarry GC, St. Louis, Mo.), TBA. Softball—Saginaw Valley State (Mich.) at UW-Parkside (Bullen MS), DH, noon and 2 p.m.

TUESDAY

Baseball—UW-Parkside at Wayne State (Detroit), DH, noon and 3 p.m.; Carthage at Augustana (Rock Island, Ill.), 3 p.m. Softball—Elmhurst (Ill.) at Carthage, DH, 3 and 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Women's lacrosse—North Central (Ill.) at Carthage, 6 p.m. Softball—UW-Parkside at Purdue Northwest (Hammond, Ind.), DH, 1 and 3 p.m. Men's volleyball—North Park at Carthage in CCIW Tournament semifinals, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

Softball—UW-Parkside at Grand Valley State (Allendale, Mich.), DH, 2 and 4 p.m.; Concordia-Wisconsin at Carthage, DH, 3 and 5 p.m.

FRIDAY

Baseball—Davenport (Mich.) at UW-Parkside (Simmons Field), 3 p.m. Men's tennis—Millikin (Ill.) at Carthage (Smeds Tennis Center), 3 p.m. Track and field—UW-Parkside and Carthage at Marquette University Invite, TBA. Women's water polo—Wittenberg (Ohio) at Carthage (Koenitzer Aquatic Center), 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

Baseball—Carroll at Carthage, DH, noon and 3 p.m.; Davenport (Mich.) at UW-Parkside (Simmons Field), DH, 1 and 4 p.m. Men's golf—Carthage at Augustana Invitational (Highland Spring GC, Rock Island, Ill.), TBA. Men's lacrosse—Illinois Wesleyan at Carthage, noon. Women's lacrosse—UW-River Falls at Carthage, 3 p.m. Softball—UW-Parkside at Ferris State (Big Rapids, Mich.), DH, noon and 2 p.m.; Augustana (Ill.) at Carthage, DH, 1 and 3 p.m. Men's tennis—Illinois Wesleyan at Carthage (Smeds Tennis Center), 11 a.m. Men's volleyball—Other semifinal winner at Carthage in CCIW Tournament championship (if Carthage wins Wednesday), TBA. Women's water polo—Austin (Texas) at Carthage (Koenitzer Aquatic Center), 11 a.m.

SUNDAY

Baseball—Davenport (Mich.) at UW-Parkside (Simmons Field), noon; Carthage at Ripon, noon. Softball—UW-Parkside at Northwood (Midland, Mich.), DH, noon and 2 p.m. Women's tennis—Edgewood at Carthage (Smeds Tennis Center), noon. Women's water polo—Macalester (Minn.) and Augustana (Ill.) at Carthage (Koenitzer Aquatic Center), 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

