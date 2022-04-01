College Calendar April 4

MONDAY
Men's golf—UW-Parkside at Dan Salisbury Memorial (Panther Creek CC, Springfield, Ill.), 8 a.m. Women's golf—Carthage at WashU Spring Invitational (Crystal Springs Quarry GC, St. Louis, Mo.), TBA. Softball—Saginaw Valley State (Mich.) at UW-Parkside (Bullen MS), DH, noon and 2 p.m.
TUESDAY
Baseball—UW-Parkside at Wayne State (Detroit), DH, noon and 3 p.m.; Carthage at Augustana (Rock Island, Ill.), 3 p.m. Softball—Elmhurst (Ill.) at Carthage, DH, 3 and 5 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Women's lacrosse—North Central (Ill.) at Carthage, 6 p.m. Softball—UW-Parkside at Purdue Northwest (Hammond, Ind.), DH, 1 and 3 p.m. Men's volleyball—North Park at Carthage in CCIW Tournament semifinals, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY
Softball—UW-Parkside at Grand Valley State (Allendale, Mich.), DH, 2 and 4 p.m.; Concordia-Wisconsin at Carthage, DH, 3 and 5 p.m.
FRIDAY
Baseball—Davenport (Mich.) at UW-Parkside (Simmons Field), 3 p.m. Men's tennis—Millikin (Ill.) at Carthage (Smeds Tennis Center), 3 p.m. Track and field—UW-Parkside and Carthage at Marquette University Invite, TBA. Women's water polo—Wittenberg (Ohio) at Carthage (Koenitzer Aquatic Center), 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
Baseball—Carroll at Carthage, DH, noon and 3 p.m.; Davenport (Mich.) at UW-Parkside (Simmons Field), DH, 1 and 4 p.m. Men's golf—Carthage at Augustana Invitational (Highland Spring GC, Rock Island, Ill.), TBA. Men's lacrosse—Illinois Wesleyan at Carthage, noon. Women's lacrosse—UW-River Falls at Carthage, 3 p.m. Softball—UW-Parkside at Ferris State (Big Rapids, Mich.), DH, noon and 2 p.m.; Augustana (Ill.) at Carthage, DH, 1 and 3 p.m. Men's tennis—Illinois Wesleyan at Carthage (Smeds Tennis Center), 11 a.m. Men's volleyball—Other semifinal winner at Carthage in CCIW Tournament championship (if Carthage wins Wednesday), TBA. Women's water polo—Austin (Texas) at Carthage (Koenitzer Aquatic Center), 11 a.m.
SUNDAY
Baseball—Davenport (Mich.) at UW-Parkside (Simmons Field), noon; Carthage at Ripon, noon. Softball—UW-Parkside at Northwood (Midland, Mich.), DH, noon and 2 p.m. Women's tennis—Edgewood at Carthage (Smeds Tennis Center), noon. Women's water polo—Macalester (Minn.) and Augustana (Ill.) at Carthage (Koenitzer Aquatic Center), 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.