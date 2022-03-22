College Calendar March 24

Baseball—Carthage vs. Illinois Institute of Technology and Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology (Terre Haute, Ind.), 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.; Wayne State (Mich.) at UW-Parkside (Simmons Field), DH, 1 and 4 p.m. Women's bowling—Carthage at CCIW Tournament (Mardi Gras, DeKalb, Ill.), 9 a.m. Men's golf—UW-Parkside at The Klash in Kentucky (Perry Park Golf Resort, Perry Park, Ky.), 8 a.m.; Carthage at Great Lakes Intercollegiate Invitational (The Trophy Club, Lebanon, Ind.), TBA. Men's lacrosse—Hope (Mich.) at Carthage, noon. Women's lacrosse—Lake Forest (Ill.) at Carthage, 3 p.m. Softball—UW-Parkside at Grand Valley State (Allendale, Mich.), DH, noon and 2 p.m.; Carthage at Concordia Chicago (River Forest, Ill.), DH, 1 and 3 p.m. Track and field—Carthage at Carroll Alumni Open (Dennis Punches Track and Field Complex), TBA. Men's volleyball—Carthage at North Central (Naperville, Ill.), 3 p.m. Women's water polo—Carthage vs. Wittenberg (Ohio) and Austin (Tex.) (Springfield, Ohio), 5:30 and 6 p.m.