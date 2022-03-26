College Calendar March 28

MONDAY

Softball—University of Chicago at Carthage, 5 p.m.

TUESDAY

Softball—UW-Parkside at Davenport (Grand Rapids, Mich.), DH, 3 and 5 p.m. Men's volleyball—Milwaukee School of Engineering at Carthage, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Baseball—Carthage at Milwaukee School of Engineering (MOSE Raiders Stadium at Maslowski Community Park, Glendale), 6 p.m. Men's lacrosse—Benedictine (Ill.) at Carthage, 7:30 p.m. Women's lacrosse—Marian at Carthage, 4 p.m. Softball—Milwaukee School of Engineering at Carthage, DH, 3 and 5 p.m. Men's volleyball—Millikin (Ill.) at Carthage, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

Nothing scheduled.

FRIDAY

Baseball—UW-Parkside at Saginaw Valley State (University Center, Mich.), 2 p.m. Men's golf—Carthage at Illinois Wesleyan Spring Invitational (Ironwood GC, Normal, Ill.), 9 a.m. Track and field—Carthage at Washington U. Distance Carnival (St. Louis, Mo.), TBA

SATURDAY

Baseball—UW-Parkside at Saginaw Valley State (University Center, Mich.), DH, noon and 3 p.m.; Carthage at Illinois Wesleyan (Bloomington, Ill.), DH, 1 and 4 p.m. Men's golf—Carthage at Illinois Wesleyan Spring Invitational (Ironwood GC, Normal, Ill.), noon. Men's lacrosse—Augustana (Ill.), at Carthage, 3:30 p.m. Women's lacrosse—UW-La Crosse at Carthage, 1 p.m. Softball—Saginaw Valley State (Mich.) at UW-Parkside (Case Complex), DH, noon and 2 p.m.; Carthage at Lake Forest (Ill.), DH, 1 and 3 p.m. Men's tennis—Carthage at Augustana (Quad City Tennis Club, Moline, Ill.), 1 p.m. Track and field—UW-Parkside at Benedictine Invite (Lisle, Ill.), TBA; Carthage at Wisconsin Private College Championships (Dennis Punches Complex, Waukesha), TBA. Men's volleyball—Loras (Iowa) at Carthage, 3 p.m. Women's water polo—Carthage at Augustana (Rock Island, Ill.), 3 p.m.

SUNDAY

Baseball—UW-Parkside at Saginaw Valley State (University Center, Mich.), 11 a.m.; North Park (Ill.) at Carthage, 1 p.m. Women's golf—Carthage at WashU Spring Invitational (Crystal Springs Quarry GC, St. Louis, Mo.), TBA. Softball—Wayne State (Mich.) at UW-Parkside (Case Complex), DH, noon and 2 p.m. Women's tennis—UW-La Crosse at Carthage (Smeds Tennis Center), 3 p.m.

