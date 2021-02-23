 Skip to main content
College Calendar
THURSDAY

Men's basketball—Carthage at Elmhurst (Ill.), 7 p.m. Women's basketball—Elmhurst (Ill.) at Carthage, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Men's basketball—Michigan Tech at UW-Parkside, 3 p.m. Women's basketball—UW-Parkside at Michigan Tech (Houghton, Mich.), 2 p.m. Men's tennis—Carthage at UW-Eau Claire (John Powless Tennis Center, Madison), 6:30 p.m. Women's volleyball—Ashland (Ohio) at UW-Parkside, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

Men's basketball—Elmhurst (Ill.) at Carthage, 2 p.m.; Michigan Tech at UW-Parkside, 3 p.m. Women's basketball—UW-Parkside at Michigan Tech (Houghton, Mich.), 2 p.m.; Carthage at Elmhurst (Ill.), 2 p.m. Women's bowling—Carthage vs. Aurora (Ill.), Marian and Lakeland at Ledgeview Lanes (Fond du Lac), 10:30 a.m. Men's lacrosse—Concordia (Chicago) at Carthage, 1 p.m. Swimming and diving—Carthage at CCIW Cup Series (Koenitzer Aquatic Center), 9 and 10:30 a.m. (diving), 1 p.m. (swimming). Track and field—UW-Parkside at GLIAC Indoor Championships (Saginaw, Mich.); Carroll and North Park (Ill.) at Carthage. Women's volleyball—Ashland (Ohio) at UW-Parkside, 6 p.m. Wrestling—UW-Parkside at NCAA Division II Super Region V Championships (Aberdeen, S.D.), noon.

SUNDAY

Track and field—UW-Parkside at GLIAC Indoor Championships (Saginaw, Mich.).

