College news

Palmer College

of ChiropracticDAVENPORT, Iowa — Dianna Bindelli and Kayla Komarec of Kenosha were named to Palmer College of Chiropractic’s dean’s list for outstanding academic performance during the spring 2022 semester.

Quincy University QUINCY, Ill. — Makayla Eckel and Jordan Heeter of Kenosha were named to Quincy University’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the spring 2022 semester.

University of IowaIOWA CITY, Iowa — The following students were named to the University of Iowa’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the spring 2022 semester:

BRISTOL: Jacinta Petersen.

KENOSHA: Julia Kryca, Madison Kushner, George Zeller.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE: Katherine Kositzke.

University of Minnesota Twin CitiesMINNEAPOLIS — The following students were named to the University of Minnesota Twin Cities’ dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.66 or higher during the spring 2022 semester:

KENOSHA: Molly Balch, Eleyna Graczkowski, Brandon Knick, Ian Metzger, Inez Peterson, Ethan Redlin.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE: Arielle Bealer, Kennedy Cummins, Joshua Ichen, Michael States, Kara Swift, Melody Tran.

TWIN LAKES: Katelyn Strother.

UW-Eau ClaireEAU CLAIRE — The following students graduated with degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire: Natalie Girard, Kenosha, bachelor of arts in communication; Alyssa Raetzman, Pleasant Prairie, bachelor of science in elementary education; Meghan McNealy, Twin Lakes, bachelor of science in biology.

UW-StoutMENOMONIE — The following students graduated with degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Stout:

KENOSHA: Jayden Foster, bachelor of fine arts in graphic design and interactive media; Tara Smith, master of science in education.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE: Dante Castelli, bachelor of science in computer networking and information technology.

SALEM: Matthew Smith, bachelor of science in graphic communications; Thomas Walsh, bachelor of science in mechanical engineering.

SOMERS: Christopher Jones, double major, bachelor of science in business administration and bachelor of science in environmental science.