 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

College news

  • 0

UW-Whitewater

WHITEWATER -- Connor Schmaling from Burlington, who is studying Theatre at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, is a member of the creative team, serving in the role of Head Electrician in "Grounded" by George Brant.

The production, directed by Bruce Cohen, will run at Hicklin Studio Theatre in the Greenhill Center of the Arts, Nov. 29-Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 3-4 at 2 p.m. The Hicklin Studio Theatre is located in the Greenhill Center of the Arts at 950 W. Main St., Whitewater.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert