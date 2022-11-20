College news

UW-Whitewater

WHITEWATER -- Connor Schmaling from Burlington, who is studying Theatre at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, is a member of the creative team, serving in the role of Head Electrician in "Grounded" by George Brant.

The production, directed by Bruce Cohen, will run at Hicklin Studio Theatre in the Greenhill Center of the Arts, Nov. 29-Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 3-4 at 2 p.m. The Hicklin Studio Theatre is located in the Greenhill Center of the Arts at 950 W. Main St., Whitewater.