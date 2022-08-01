College news

Augustana College

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Abigail Clark of Twin Lakes graduated with a degree in geology and geography from Augustana College.

Coe College

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Madison De Boer of Kenosha graduated with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and physics from Coe College.

Loras College

DUBUQUE, Iowa — Javon Connolly of Kenosha graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in sport management from Loras College.

Southern New Hampshire University

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The following students were named to Southern New Hampshire University’s president’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.7 or higher during the winter 2022 semester:

KENOSHA: April McKnight, Kallyn Kasprzak, Savannah Santos, Madisyn Kuczenski.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE: Antoinette Jones, TaiNesha Hines, Leslie Moldenauer.

UW-La Crosse

LA CROSSE — The following students graduated with degrees from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse:

BRISTOL: Katie Barningham, bachelor of science in recreation management: tourism and event management emphasis, honors; Sam LeFebve, bachelor of science in finance, highest honors.

KENOSHA: Faith Bergmann, bachelor of science in microbiology: biomedical concentration, honors; Maria Bill, bachelor of science in international business; Zella Cassar, bachelor of science in biology: biomedical science concentration, highest honors; Kaelyn Holm, bachelor of science in psychology; Wylie Jackson, master of science in education, school of psychology; Kaitlyn Kalinka, bachelor of science in management; Audra Kollmann, bachelor of science in English education, honors; Jeremy Nichols, bachelor of science in finance; Aaron Schlitz, bachelor of science in management.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE: Drew Studrawa, bachelor of science in finance.

POWERS LAKE: Sophie Rogers, bachelor of science in biology.

SALEM: Nick Gwynne, bachelor of science in marketing.

SILVER LAKE: Rachel Jenkins, bachelor of science in clinical laboratory science.

TREVOR; Jordyn Farris, bachelor of science in biology; Trinity Rausch, bachelor of science in psychology, highest honors.

TWIN LAKES: Maddie Pacholczak, bachelor of science in early childhood through middle childhood education, honors; Cal Poremba, bachelor of science in finance.

UW-Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Andrew Moyer of Kenosha graduated with a masters degree in accounting and business management from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

UW-Oshkosh

OSHKOSH — The following students graduated with degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh:

KENOSHA: Tavares Cannon Jr., bachelor of science in nursing; Harry Orth II, bachelor of science in rehabilitation science; Abigail Shreve, bachelor of music in music: vocal performance; Jasmine Washington, triple major, bachelor of arts in economics, bachelor of arts in international studies: political science and bachelor of arts in international studies: European.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE: Shelby Alexander, bachelor of science in nursing.

TREVOR: Haley Hassett, bachelor of science in anthropology; Julia Shurtleff, double major, bachelor of science in Spanish and bachelor of science in nursing.

TWIN LAKES: Jenna Stohr, double major, bachelor of arts in multimedia journalism: advertising and bachelor of arts in public relations.

UW-Platteville

PLATTEVILLE — The following students graduated with degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville:

Kenosha: Jacob Bakich, mechanical engineering; Gene Cruz, chemistry; Andrea Edquist, agricultural business; Matthew Giannola, computer science; Nathan Glinski, civil engineering; Abigail Goodhall, music; Zachary Johnson, software engineering; Thomas Raimonde, criminal justice; Natalie Rodriguez, criminal justice.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE: Zachary Adams, environmental engineering; Crystal Ester, master of science in project management; Joshua Nelson, environmental science and conservation and geography; Emily Ueberfluss, biology.

SALEM: Zane Sumwalt, associate of science in business administration.

TREVOR: Brian Tyler, mechanical engineering.

UW-Whitewater

WHITEWATER — The following students graduated with degrees from UW-Whitewater this spring:

BRISTOL: Bekah Gruener, associate in liberal arts.

KENOSHA: Bryce Bigelow, bachelor of science in, physical education; Maddie Crum, bachelor of science in art education, summa cum laude; Nick DeCesaro, bachelor of business administration in accounting; Shannon Dufek, master in business administration; Zach Goebel, bachelor of business administration in finance; Adan Herrera, bachelor of arts in journalism; Sabrina Hiton, bachelor of arts in journalism; Allie Kiser, bachelor of business administration in marketing; Samuel Kristiansen, bachelor of music; Joseph Maldonado, bachelor of business administration in marketing, cum laude; Tyler McNutt, bachelor of business administration in information technology; Tracie Nielson-Newberry, master of science in business education; Katrina Polso, master of business administration; Cora Shircel, bachelor of arts in journalism, summa cum laude; Brittany Skau, bachelor of business administration in information technology; Krissy Swatkowski, bachelor of science in elementary education, magna cum laude; De’Andra Tucker, bachelor of business administration in accounting, magna cum laude; Brooklyn Willms, bachelor of science in communication sciences and disorders, cum laude; Tyler Zumbrock, master of business administration.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE: Noah Aron, bachelor of business administration in general management, cum laude; Sara Klimisch, master of science in communication sciences and disorders; Emily Smith, bachelor of business administration in finance; Brandon Zoerner, bachelor of business administration in marketing.

SALEM: Matthew Bruzas, bachelor of arts in journalism; Lauren Cygnar, bachelor of science in biology; Maggie Hillock, bachelor of music; Alex Klugiewicz, bachelor of science in computer science; Madeline Schmidt, master of business administration.

TREVOR: Vince Comaroto, bachelor of science in computer science, cum laude; Kyle Grzyb, bachelor of science in media arts and game development, magna cum laude; Augie Horak, bachelor of business administration in entrepreneurship; Megan Turk, bachelor of science in elementary education, cum laude.

TWIN LAKES: Ashley Falasz, bachelor of science in psychology, cum laude; Dylan Paprocki, bachelor of business administration in finance, summa cum laude; Jared Ticha, bachelor of business administration in finance, magna cum laude; Jordyn VanZeeland, bachelor of science in psychology, summa cum laude; Emily Vershowske, bachelor of arts in psychology, magna cum laude.

University of Wyoming

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Bradley Yarwood of Pleasant Prairie was named to the University of Wyoming’s president’s honor roll for receiving a 4.0 grade point average during the spring 2022 semester.

Upper Iowa University

FAYETTE, Iowa — The following students graduated with degrees from Upper Iowa University:

KENSOHA: Sheila Coleman, bachelor of science in psychology, cum laude; Maggie Kent, bachelor of science in human services, magna cum laude; Eric Nash, master of business administration in accounting; Angelique Ortiz, bachelor of science in business administration, magna cum laude.

TWIN LAKES: Kaitlin Tietz, bachelor of science in criminal justice, cum laude.

Western Illinois University

MACOMB, Ill. — Miles Bankston of Kenosha graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in general studies from Western Illinois University.