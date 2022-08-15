College news

Lawrence UniversityAPPLETON — Jeremy Bruton of Twin Lakes received two awards at Lawrence University’s 2022 Honors Awards ceremony. Bruton was the recipient of the William A. Mcconagha Prize, awarded to the student who best exhibits excellence in the study of economics and the Iden Charles Champion Award in Commerce & Industry, presented each year to an outstanding student in the department of economics. Bruton graduated with a double major in economics and government.

Marissa Polzin of Sturtevant was also honored at Lawrence University’s 2022 Honors Awards ceremony. Polzin was the recipient of the First-year Chemistry Achievement Award, given in recognition of outstanding performance in the introductory chemistry courses. Polzin was also one of four students to receive a Henry Merritt Wriston Scholarship, awarded to students for academic excellence and displaying wide-ranging academic interests.

Missouri State UniversitySPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Abigail Schiltz of Burlington graduated with a doctor of physical therapy degree from Missouri State University.

Northern Michigan UniversityMARQUETTE, Mich. — D’Mario Duckett of Pleasant Prairie graduated with a bachelor of science degree in medicinal plant chemistry, cum laude, from Northern Michigan University.

University of Maryland Global CampusADELPHI, Md. — Tye Monteiro of Sturtevant was named to the University of Maryland Global Campus’ dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the spring 2022 semester. Emerson College BOSTON, Mass. — Evelyn Alumbreros of Pleasant Prairie earned academic dean’s list honors for the spring 2022 semester at Emerson College. Majoring in musical theater, she is a member of Class of 2025. To receive the honor, students must have a grade point average of 3.7 or higher for the semester.

Xavier UniversityCINCINATTI, Ohio — Laura Steiner graduated summa cum laude from Xavier University in Cincinnati, earning two degrees including a bachelor or arts degree in political science, and a bachelor of arts degree in economics.

St. Olaf CollegeNORTHFIELD, Minn. — Two students from Pleasant Prairie graduated as part of the Class of 2022 at St. Olaf College. Receiving degrees were: Dionysia E. McGuire, a bachelor of arts, the daughter of Mark and Angela McGurie; and Lauren M. Mossman, a bachelor of arts, the daughter of Daniel and CAtherine Mossman.