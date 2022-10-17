College news

UW-Stout

MENOMONIE -- Cody Gentz of Kenosha has been named the recipient of scholarships from the University of Wisconsin-Stout Foundation as a student attending UW-Stout. Gentz, who is majoring in computer science, has been named recipient of the Samuel E. Wood Student Senate Endowed Scholarship and the Tom Allen Student Leadership Scholarship.

National Criminal Defense College

David Patton, a local defense attorney in Kenosha and Racine, traveled recently to Rhode Island to attend a two week trial school, The National Criminal Defense College. The NCDC acts as a continuing education for defense lawyers, to practice and advance their skills as dedicated and successful trial lawyers. The two week program is hosted at Roger Williams Law School in Bristol, RI. The program offers both lecture-based as well as hands-on learning opportunities, with the goal of creating professional, qualified, and passionate trial attorneys.

Union Grove

UNION GROVE -- Students at Union Grove High School saved $290,739.66 in tuition through transcripted credit courses during the 2021-22 school year, according to a news release from the high school. Transcripted credit courses are dual credit courses earning both high school and college credits. The courses are taught by high school teachers who are vetted and approved as college adjunct faculty. The students are registered college students and receive a transcript from Gateway Technical College.

"This is a tremendous savings and benefit for our students and career pathways," stated Travis Wetzel, career and technical education coordinator for UGHS. "Opportunities like this are part of what makes our CTE programs strong. Our dedicated teachers are to thank!" This school year, UGHS has increased articulation agreements to offer additional dual credit courses. This savings amount is anticipated to continue to grow.