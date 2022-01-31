College roundup: UWP wrestlers run streak to four straight

The University of Wisconsin-Parkside wrestling team enjoyed a weekend away from Kenosha.

Ranked No. 8 in the latest National Wrestling Coaches Association Division II poll, the Rangers earned two road Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference victories, a 24-9 decision at Northern State on Friday, followed by a 31-3 win over Minnesota State Moorhead on Sunday.

With the wins, which ran the Rangers' current streak to four straight, Parkside improved to 4-2 overall and 4-1 in conference action.

"Overall, I'm proud of the team and the way we competed this weekend," Parkside's first-year head coach Nick Becker said. "The best part about this team is that, win or lose, they all support each other and want to see each other do well individually.

"When one guy takes a tough loss, the whole team feels it and vice versa. I love this team and the effort they put in to continue to get better. We need to stay humble and continue to make improvements each day."

Parkside's Joe Arroyo, ranked third nationally, started the dual with a major decision 14-3 win over Clayson Mele. After MSU's Cole Jones won at 133 pounds, the rest of the meet belonged to the Rangers.

Picking up victories to close out the win were Cayden Henschel (141), 9-5; Nathan Hensley (149), by technical fall 17-1; Ben Durocher (157), 4-0; Shane Gantz (165), by major decision 13-5; Adrian Cervantes (174), 3-2; Reece Woracheck (184), 6-1; Rodsean Graham (197), 7-6; and Nate Lloyd (185), 5-3.

The win Sunday came on the heels of a 24-9 win over Northern State, ranked 21st nationally. Parkside won six of the first seven matches to take control.

Men's volleyball

CARTHAGE 3, NORTH PARK 0: The visiting Firebirds broke into the victory column Saturday with a 27-25, 25-11, 24-22 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin win in Chicago.

Carthage, ranked 10th, improved to 1-3 overall and 1-0 in conference play.

"Great to start CCIW play with a win," Carthage coach JW Kieckhefer said. "I am proud of us for finally showcasing our ability to grind out close sets and perform in the clutch. Our entire team is filled with guys that want to step up, and I'm happy we were able to finish sets out."

Leading the way for Carthage were David Markes with 17 kills, four blocks and two aces; Matt Slivinski with three aces; Evan Cashen with two aces; Gene McNulty with 34 assists; and Kyle Cohan with 11 digs.

Carthage dropped a 3-2 decision to No. 2 Dominican (Ill.) on Friday night. Leaders included Slivinski (22 kills, 14 digs), Zach Bulthuis (16 kills), Markes (16 kills, three blocks), McNulty (53 assists) and Kyle Cohan (10 digs).

Slivinski currently is ranked fourth in program history with kills, while Cohan is 11th in digs. McNulty's 53 assists marked the second straight match he surpassed 40.

Track and field

AURORA GRAND PRIX: The Carthage men's and women's track and field teams both posted a number of personal-best efforts Saturday at the Gately Indoor Track and Field complex in Chicago.

On the men's side, a number of Firebirds moved into the record books.

Joseph White led the way with a first-place effort in the shot put of 16.63, to tie him for third-best in school history. That toss also is the fourth-best so far this season in all of NCAA Division III. White also won the weight throw with a toss of 17.94 meters.

The distance medley relay team of Chase Upmann, Aidan Lodwig, Michael Barber and Cameron Fischer finished first in 10:25.45, the third-fastest time in program history, while Alex Jarvis moved into fourth overall with a second-place effort of 14.13 meters in the triple jump.

Granville Anderson finished the 60 meters in 7.16 to tie him for 10th in school history, while David Rogers moved into 10th overall with a time of 22.72 in the 200.

Other top efforts came from Cody Canegan, fifth in the 400 in 51.2; Upmann, sixth in the 800 with a personal best of 1:59.39; Micah Anderson, sixth in the mile with a personal best of 4:26.2; Ben Ewald, 10th in the 5K with a personal best of 16:19.31.

Leading the Carthage women was Pearl Moss, who finished first in the high jump at 1.51 meters.

Other leaders were Sarah Kerfin, who set an indoor personal best in the 200 of 27.44; Kerrigan Ballard, fourth in the 800 with a season-best 2:30.22; Kylie Smith, 10th in the mile with a personal-best time of 5:47.17; Claire Guenter, fifth in the 3,000 in 11:03.41; Mikayla Wright, sixth in the shot put with a personal-best of 11.97 meters; and Hannah Lizano, who was fifth in the weight throw.

MINNESOTA STATE MARK SHUCK OPEN: The UW-Parkside men's team finished fifth with 52 points, while the women were 15th with 16 points in Mankato, Minn.

Leading the men were Walker Miller, second in the 400-hurdles; Mikey Cabaltera, second in the 500 meters; Ramon Ramero and Johnathan Nowacki, fourth and sixth in the 5,000 meters; and Sean Waldvogel and Uriah Aili, fourth in the 600 and mile.

On the women's side, Emma Meyer, Katherine Sim and Lexy Sam combined to tally 10 points in the 5,000. Katie Scott and Carolin Bothe were seventh and eighth, respectively, in the mile; and the 1,600-relay team was sixth.

