College, university news filled with Kenosha County area student achievements

Berry College

ROME, Ga. — Brittany Lince of Kenosha was named to Berry College’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the fall 2022 semester.

Emerson College

BOSTON, Mass. — Evelyn Alumbreros, of Pleasant Prairie, participated in Emerson College’s stage production of “Old Jake’s Skirts” on Nov. 9-13. Alumbreros is majoring in musical theatre and is a member of the class of 2025.

Milwaukee School of Engineering

MILWAUKEE — The following students were named to Milwaukee School of Engineering’s fall 2022 quarter honors list for receiving a grade point average of 3.2 or higher:

BRISTOL: Eric Lehmann.

BURLINGTON: Ryan Cartwright, Caitlin Jinar, Hope Triplett.

KENOSHA: Ian Bar-Din, Jakob Bar-Din, Logan Duda, Ryan LeMay, Mae McSorley, Chidubem Uchegbu, Tiffany Villalobos, Dominic Zagra.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE: Hunter Fritchen.

TREVOR: Erik Barron, Austin Breit.

TWIN LAKES: Daniel Folos.

St. Norbert College

DE PERE — The following students were named to St. Norbert College’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the fall 2022 semester:

KANSASVILLE: Hailey Sanders.

KENOSHA: Amy Walther, Easten Wember.

University of Nebraska-Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. — Gary Frazier of Union Grove graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a master of science degree from the Office of Graduate Studies.

Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Eliana Wychers of Wilmot was named to the University of Sioux Falls’ dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the fall 2022 semester.

Carson-Newman

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. — McKenna Hall of Bristol was named to Carson-Newman University’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the fall 2022 semester.

Morningside

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sydney Lueth of Kansasville was named to Morningside University’s dean’s list for receiving a 4.0 grade point average during the fall 2022 semester.

UW-Superior

SUPERIOR — The following students were named to UW-Superior’s dean’s list for receiving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the fall 2022 semester:

KENOSHA: Haley Quick.

SILVER LAKE: Rebecca Pinnow.

TWIN LAKES: Lizzy Schmidt.

Southern New Hampshire University

The following Kenosha County area students were named by Southern New Hampshire University’s fall 2022 president’s list, for grade point avrages above 3.7: Mark Ney, Tanner Gaudes and Matthew Farmer of Burlington; and Allison Rogers, Jonathan Greiner, Sable Balmes, Brianna Castanuela, Madisyn Kuczenski, Vanessa Rivera, Antonio Sanchez and Noah King of Kenosha.

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Savannah Santos of Kenosha has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s fall 2022 dean’s list. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to academic honor.