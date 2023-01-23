Color of Kenosha Coloring Contest currently underway

A Color of Kenosha Coloring Contest is currently underway.

Sponsored by Studio Moonfall, 5031 Seventh Ave., in Kenosha, participants can color their favorite local businesses that have been featured in Color of Kenosha coloring books for a chance to win prizes.

The contest is open for all ages, and will be ongoing until 3 p.m. on Jan. 29.

Find all the details and free printable pages at https://www.studiomoonfall.com/january-coloring-contest-the-color-of-kenosha/. You can also use any of the free coloring pages at http://www.colorofkenosha.com. Just click any of the books to find them there.

Coloring page submissions should be dropped off at Studio Moonfall by the deadline for your chance to win.