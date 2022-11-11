Colten Bartholomew: Wisconsin linebacker Turner uses NIL deal to fight homelessness

The smile never left Jordan Turner’s face as he discussed one of his passions away from the football field.

His dreadlocks dangled from under his University of Wisconsin hoodie and into his face, at times obscuring his eyes. His left hand occupied with a post-workout smoothie while his right was covered by a wrist brace, a light wound after posting a team-high seven tackles last weekend against Maryland. But his smile persisted as he spoke about the work he’s doing to help kids in need in the Madison area.

“It makes me feel good inside,” Turner said about his name, image and likeness partnership with The Road Home Dane County, an organization fighting homelessness.

“It makes me feel like I'm doing the right things I'm supposed to do. And it's keeping me level-headed with football, school, and then helping out in the community. Because I feel like at this time, those are three things I should be focusing on. This is just a good feeling to have, knowing that I can help people with my stage and everything, do something that’s cool.”

The Road Home works with 250 families annually, getting them enrolled in housing programs and teaching life skills that can help secure housing.

Turner worked with The Road Home before the season on the group’s annual backpack drive to provide school supplies for children of families living in homelessness. He helped raise $2,000 and fill 200 backpacks for kids in need.

Turner’s next project with The Road Home is a sponsorship from Devery Cash, a Madison-area real estate agent for Keller Williams, in which Cash is pledging to donate $25 up to $2,500 for each tackle Turner makes. The junior inside linebacker has 44 tackles heading into the Badgers’ game Saturday at Iowa (2:30 p.m., FS1), meaning Cash already has $1,100 pledged to The Road Home. Fans can donate to the cause or add a pledge online.

Tackles could be stacking up fast the way Turner’s been playing of late. He’s had 19 the past three weeks and he’s about to face a run-heavy offense in the Hawkeyes.

UW interim coach Jim Leonhard saw a variety of ways that players aided their communities during his 10-year NFL career, and he’s proud that players in his program are doing so in the NIL era.

“Obviously it’s something J.T. is extremely passionate about,” Leonhard said. “And to see the support he’s getting around Dane County and around the state is just really exciting. We’ve done a great job with that (community service) as a program, and now it’s really cool to see the players getting a little bit more recognition that they’re putting in.”

Inspired by mom

Turner remembers coming home during high school and his front door nearly being blocked by boxes.

He and his family weren’t moving — his mother, Carol, was in the midst of one of her backpack donation sprees. Carol, a UW grad and Milwaukee native, is the Great Lakes representative of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., which includes undergrad and graduate members. The sorority set a goal in the 2010s of donating 1 million backpacks full of school supplies, and Carol enlisted Jordan in stuffing backpacks, loading and moving boxes of them to take to schools and shelters.

Carol’s dedication to the cause rubbed off on her son.

“My mom's a strong believer in making sure every kid has like a good chance, a fair chance, to be successful in school,” Turner said. “Because some people, they don't have the supplies to do it.”

Carol said Wednesday that she’s glad to know Turner was paying attention and learning the value of giving back.

“To me, to see that growth and that caring for his community, wanting to help others … he’s very sincere about helping The Road Home,” Carol said. “You don’t need a lot of money, you don’t need a lot to make an impact on someone’s life. … I’m just so proud of him.”

Addie Peck leads communications and donor relations for The Road Home and has worked with Turner and his marketing agent, Jackson Magnini, since Turner reached out to the organization this summer.

Turner’s authenticity has been on display when he meets with the organization’s staff and when he’s spending time with the families in The Road Home’s programs.

“He’s a very charismatic, warm, genuine person,” Peck said. “I mean, what kids don’t want to hang out with a football player?

“Just to see an example of somebody living their dreams has been really inspirational for kids in our housing programs.”

Sophomore linebacker Jake Chaney, who’s been sharing the field more often with Turner in the second half of the season, said Turner’s work in the community is a reflection of who he is.

“With NIL, some people just are worried about what they can get or what they can receive out of it,” Chaney said. “But him using it to help others, that's a great thing. And that makes me respect him that much more, with already a whole bunch of respect built up in the bank for him.”

’The real Jordan’

Dinners on Friday nights before games are important moments for the Badgers.

Phones aren’t allowed at the tables, and players spend time talking and bonding in ways beyond football, Chaney said. This is when he sees Turner in his element.

“He just opens up and we're cracking jokes, we're telling stories,” Chaney said. “He really kind of leads us off of it. We have a great time on those dinners. He just opens up and you see the real Jordan and you get a deeper understanding of Jordan from that.”

How comfortable Turner has become with the team off the field has helped his play. He’s in his first season as a regular starter and didn’t play as well as he wanted early this season. There were moments of hesitancy, of not trusting what he saw.

When Magnini approached Turner about the pledge drive tied to his tackle total, Turner said he was hoping it would break him out of his rut.

“I said, 'Yeah, that gives me more motivation to get tackles now,'" Turner said with a laugh. “Anything to help me play better.”

Those uncertain moments are evaporating with each series he’s on the field, and his abilities are starting to shine. His closing speed helped him push Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa out of bounds before the first-down marker on three third-down scrambles last week.

“I think just the consistency that he's playing with right now, how he's finishing plays, just contact balance, getting on and off the blocks, how he's tackling running backs, knocking things back, and playing physical, using his hands a little bit more consistently,” Leonhard said about Turner’s improvements. “He just did a great job because there were some situations that came up that happened to him earlier in the season where maybe he was making some decisions a little bit earlier than he should have.”

Turner feels like he’s found his lane, both in how he can help the Badgers win games and how he can maximize his platform as a college athlete. He’s looking forward to blossoming in both areas.

“I'm confident, I’d say, in all of my game,” Turner said. “The more plays I make, the more consistently well-played downs I play, the better I feel myself. I just feel like I’m just going to keep getting better if I keep working hard and stay true to myself.”