Comeback victory highlights 10th annual Kenosha Open Invitational

It was a weekend of food, fun, friendship and good golf for the 10th annual Kenosha Open Invitational.

A decade-long tradition is about 24 friends and Kenosha natives who have moved away or got caught up with the rigors of the real world coming back to their hometown to battle in a golf tournament.

The match play style tournament took place Friday and Saturday at Brighton Dale Links in Brighton, and founder Jeff Collins says despite hefty competition, it's about reuniting with buddies.

"The tournament was created to gather our group of friends once a year to play golf and catch up with everyone as most of the group either no longer live in Kenosha or are unable to see each other on a consistent basis," Collins said. "Everyone is a Kenosha native, and each year we have traveled to different golf courses in Kenosha and Kenosha County to get the tournament done. The weekend ends up being more about friendship and brotherhood rather than just a few rounds of golf."

Friendships aside, the guys still love to win, and for the first time in the event's history, a team came back to win on day two.

Two teams consisting of 12 members each 18 holes one day and 18 holes the next day to determine the annual champion.

"This year, we decided to have two captains of each team to honor the original members of this tournament," Collins added. "The captains were Jeff Collins and Adam Powell for the first team and myself (Brenden Bisciglia) and John Madrigrano for the other team."

Team Collins and Powell held a comfortable eight-point lead after Friday's round, and 36 points were still up for grabs Saturday.

Team Bisciglia and Madrigano completed the comeback, the first in tourney history, thanks to winning 24 points on day two to edge Collins and Powell by five.

"The comeback was capped off by an MVP performance by Logan Allemand, who took 7.5 points out of a possible 9 total for the entire tournament and was a key piece in our comeback and the collapse from Collins and Powell," Bisciglia said. "This has been the first time in our tournament's history that a team was able to come back from being down points on the first day to win the entire tournament."

The reunion turned into a party after the golfing was done.

"After the tournament was over, we all gathered to support some of Kenosha's local restaurants and bars for dinner and celebrations," Bisciglia added. "Swede's and Sunnyside have been our hosts for majority of the dinners and celebrations over the years."

The winning team members were Bisciglia, Madrigano, Justin Frederick, Zack Koba, Steve Rasch, Nick Erickson, Steve Ross, Aaron Wente, Allemand, Jim Goetz, Pat Donovan and John Waters.