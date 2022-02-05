Coming Monday

The latest in local school news. Read about the accomplishments of local students, from elementary school to college, in the A+ section.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The latest in local school news. Read about the accomplishments of local students, from elementary school to college, in the A+ section.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A popular sports bar is in danger of losing its liquor licenses or possibly receiving a suspension of its liquor privileges.
We did not lose, Packer fans! It is all a lie. Fake news.
The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is continuing to investigate a fatal head-on crash on the interstate that killed a 23-year-old Kenosha…
Unique. Sincere. Hopeful. Motivating.
Earlier fears of the heavy band of snow hitting southern Wisconsin have eased, with the Chicago area now on the northern edge of the heavy snow, according to forecasters.
Jury selection for Joshua Ziminski, charged with arson and a misdemeanor count of dangerous use of a weapon during the August 2020 riots in Do…
A new Downtown eyewear store has opened its door and is taking a different perspective for customers picking out eyeglass frames and styles.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Three convicted sex offenders are due to be released to village residences, according to a press release.
As Kenosha Unified School District personnel were working to transport students from Tremper High School to Indian Trail on Thursday afternoon…
Robin Thicke and Ken Jeong, judges on "The Masked Singer," walked off after Rudy Giuliani unmasked himself at the end of a show taping, a source says.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.