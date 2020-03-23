Coming Wednesday

Is a long distance relationship keeping you from being your best self? Get some advice on how to deal with the situation in Wednesday's Ask Amy column in the Kenosha News.
RACINE COUNTY — The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Wisconsin has risen to 281 as of 2 p.m. Saturday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported.
A South Milwaukee man is being held on $25,000 bond on charges related to drug sales in the area where a teenage girl died of a suspected drug…
With more than 200 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 3 deaths, Tony Evers says worst is yet to come for Wisconsin
"Unfortunately, this number is expected to rise and things will get worse before they get better," Gov. Tony Evers said.
The first confirmed case of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in Kenosha County was reported Monday by Kenosha County Division of Health Director Jen Freiheit.
Below is a list of Kenosha County restaurants, cafes and other food and drink businesses that are offering either pickup, delivery or both dur…
Developers and planners seeking solutions for constructing affordable housing can turn to the city of Kenosha, which has identified 675 vacant…
Scott and Amanda Alberts had just sat down to watch a movie when they heard what sounded like a blast. And then, they felt their house shake e…
The number of COVID-19 positive tests in Kenosha County rose to five Thursday.
Kenosha County to suspend nonessential governmental services; many county government employees to work remotely amid COVID-19 emergency
Kenosha County will temporarily shut down nonessential governmental services and close most of its governmental facilities to the public by 5 …
ELKHORN — Walworth County officials have announced the county's first confirmed case of coronavirus.