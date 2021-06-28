COMMENTARY: AARP Wisconsin encourages residents to apply for Emergency Broadband Benefit

A one-time discount of up to $100 for a laptop, desktop computer or tablet purchased through a participating provider.

We know many of our friends, family, and neighbors experienced financial setbacks over the past year and have struggled to get by, which could qualify them for the program. Additionally, Wisconsin residents may be eligible for the EBB if they:

Qualify for the Lifeline program, as well as those who participate in certain federal assistance programs, such as Medicaid, SNAP, and SSI benefits.

Experienced a substantial loss of income since February 29, 2020, and the household had a total income in 2020 below $99,000 for single filers and $198,000 for joint filers.

Meet the criteria for a participating internet provider’s existing low-income or COVID-19 program.

Eligible households will enroll through participating broadband providers.

AARP fought hard for the EBB Program at the federal level and we want to make sure people are aware of this benefit that may be available for themselves and others. For more information about EBB, visit aarp.org/EBB, text INTERNET to 22777 or call 1-833-511-0311.