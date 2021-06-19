COMMENTARY: We have a once-in-a-lifestyle chance to benefit public schools in Wisconsin

With the $2.2 billion from the federal government added into that equation, the 2021-2023 budget could be a once-in-a-generation game changer for our public schools. This is what our governor has advocated for. Using our public school system to stabilize the most devastating trial of our lifetime. Restarting our economy by reinvesting in the most promising resource in our state: our children and their future.

The ask is simple: Keep your promise. It’s the same promise our elected officials made when they were asking for your support. They promised to invest in our public schools, our rural communities, and our urban centers. They made a promise to our children who have suffered throughout this pandemic, whose mental health is exceeding crisis levels, and whose teachers are leaving in droves.

I urge you to contact members of the JFC and your local legislators to demand that they invest in the future of this state. Invest in our public schools, our tech colleges, and the University of Wisconsin System. Invest in our kids. Invest in their mental health. Invest in our communities.

We have an opportunity of a lifetime. Your voice, advocacy, and support is needed to make that opportunity a reality.

Jill Underly of Pecatonica School District won election in April and will take office in July as Wisconsin’s next superintendent of schools.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0