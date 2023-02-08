The Board Appointment Committee for the Gateway Technical College District Board of Trustees he begun accepting applications from district residents seeking appointment to the board of the technical college.

The deadline to apply for the appointment is noon on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Four seats are open for appointment. Three begin July 1 and end June 30, 2026, while the remaining seat will begin July 1 and end June 20, 2024. Those holding the four seats up for reappointment are Ram Bhatia, Pamela Zenner-Richards, Rebecca Matoska-Mentink and Zaida Hernandez-Irisson.

For the three, three-year seats, one seat is open from Kenosha County and two from Racine County. In addition, the group of members selected must also meet the following criteria:

One must be an elected member. In general, an elected official is a state or local official as defined by 5.02 of Wisconsin Statutes. Examples include city council, common council, county board, school board, sheriff, Legislature, town board, town clerk and village board.

Two must be an additional member. In general, all residents of a technical college district are eligible to serve as an additional member.

The one, one-year seat must meet the criteria of an employee member. In general, an employee member receives payment for work performed but does not qualify as an employer.

Applications must be notarized, include two letters of reference, and applicants must be present at the 5:30 p.m., March 13, meeting of the appointment committee in the college’s SC Johnson iMET Center, 2320 Renaissance Blvd., Sturtevant. Chairpersons of the Kenosha County, Walworth County and Racine County boards of supervisors make up the interview committee.

Those interested in applying can obtain the application/affidavit packet online at gtc.edu/boardapp.

The packet can also be obtained from the office of the college president, located in Room l201 of the Inspire Center at Gateway’s Kenosha Campus, 3520 30th Ave., Kenosha.

For more information, contact Kelly Bartlett, 262-564-3614 or bartlettk@gtc.edu.