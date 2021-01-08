COMMUNITY: A thrill of hope as a new year dawns

As I sit here writing this on a cold, grey day, I’m looking back at how we all managed to survive the mess that was the year 2020.

No one could have predicted the almost constant onslaught of surprises the year threw at us, both personally and professionally. Certainly, I had my own share of curveballs to contend with as I’m sure you all have.

It’s like that in the non-profit sector too. Many of our programs rely on part time workers who, unfortunately, found themselves left with little to no hours due to the Coronavirus restrictions placed upon us. People who could had to get used to working remotely, and though at first that felt good, it soon started to feel isolated and lonely.

Being a part of a team is hard when you don’t see the other members of that team except through a computer screen. For management, keeping morale up became a pressing concern. But the hardest part was how to serve those in need while still remaining safe and keeping them safe as well. Kenosha Human Development Services always tries to serve those who have the least and getting our workers to them during that time wasn’t easy.

Just when we thought we had a handle on it, we were faced with the summer of social unrest. We saw buildings burn down around our Community Prevention Center and KARE Center.