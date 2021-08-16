COMMUNITY: Are you Socially Responsible?

Kenosha Area Family and Aging Services serves 10,000 residents a year and we do it with the help of 600 volunteers.

So I hear a lot of really fun and heart-warming stories, but one of my absolute favorite stories a volunteer told me was this: As a school-aged mentor someone commented to him, “Wow, you must really love kids!” His response was, “No, actually I don’t like kids much at all, but what I really dislike is how they grow up when no one steps in to help guide them.”

This is social responsibility at its core! Social responsibility is the ethical framework of cooperation which sets the expectation that each individual works with other individuals or corporations to benefit society.

In short in balances economic growth with the welfare of society and the environment. Regardless of your beliefs about assistance programs, I think we can all admit every single one of us has needed support at some point in our lives. When we are fortunate enough to pay it forward, we all benefit.

While we can take our lead from brands like Tylenol who pulled every single pill from every single shelf in the 1980s so that no one else died. Or CVS, who decided they could no longer sell tobacco products, giving up $2 billion in revenue.