Community Foundation seeks applications for 2021 CBK grants

The Kenosha Community Foundation is accepting applications through Jan. 15 for 2021 awards from its Creativity by Kids (of all ages) Small Grant Program for projects and initiatives in one or more of the following areas: the arts, culture, nature, and the environment.

All applications must be submitted through an online Google form. Links to the form can be found on the Foundation’s website or by going to https://bit.ly/CBKGrants2021.

Not-for-profit organizations, government agency, and/or educational institution can apply for the program. The award can be used as a contribution to an existing project/initiative or to help start a new initiative.

The foundation plans to award at least three grants of $500 or $1,000; more grants may be awarded if additional donations from the community are received.

The foundation invites donors from the community to contribute. Interested donors should contact the foundation at email@kenoshafoundation.org. One-hundred percent of all community donations received will go out as a 2021 CBK grant.