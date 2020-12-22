COMMUNITY: HA the only community owned not for-profit hospice

1. Do they have a hospice house, in case cares for my loved one become so great and you need a place to assist with 24/7 care when they are nearing end of life;

2. Do they have a nurse available for visits 24/7/365?

3. Where does their staff live and How long would it take for a visit if unscheduled? At HA, ALL our staff live and work in the communities we serve -- neighbors caring for neighbors;

4. You have a choice in your hospice provider, even if your MD or facility recommends someone else, even if your loved one is in a hospital;

5. You can make a referral yourself, it does not need to be an MD, nurse or the discharge planner. Just pick up the phone and give us a call, we are happy to meet and talk with you and your loved one, there is no charge to do this.

6. Hospice is NOT 24/7/365 in home (or facility) support. It is an additional layer of support to assist the patient and family at end of life. It focuses on helping with pain and symptom management, comfort, quality of life and attending to the emotional and spiritual needs to help prepare for end of life.

If you find yourself in a similar situation, knowing they are declining but not sure if they need hospice - don’t forget to ask for us by name … Hospice Alliance.

Rita Hagen is executive director of Hospice Alliance serving Kenosha, Racine and Walworth counties.

