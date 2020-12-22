COMMUNITY: HA the only community owned not for-profit hospice

The other day, I received a phone call from an old friend. She shared with me that her father had been in an Assisted Living for about a year and really declined in the last few months.
She was looking for direction, support, and reassurance that she was doing the right things, which she was. She then said the facility had suggested hospice and gave them a name of a competitor.
She questioned about us, Hospice Alliance (HA), and they stated, “They are good, but we use Hospice XX”. My friend told them she wanted us and asked them to give us a call.
In speaking to her, I realized that there are many things about hospice providers that the public may not know … so let me set the record straight.
There are 13 different hospice providers in the Kenosha/Racine/Walworth counties. Of them, only Hospice Alliance has continually served these counties since 1981, and is the only community owned not for-profit hospice.
As a matter of fact, only three others, in addition to HA, are not-for-profit and those three are all part of large hospital systems.
In addition, the other nine, besides being for profit, all are large, corporate hospices that have storefronts set up in communities, but are not part of the community.
Here are some questions to ask, when your physician, facility or hospital discharge planner recommends hospice for someone you love:
1. Do they have a hospice house, in case cares for my loved one become so great and you need a place to assist with 24/7 care when they are nearing end of life;
2. Do they have a nurse available for visits 24/7/365?
3. Where does their staff live and How long would it take for a visit if unscheduled? At HA, ALL our staff live and work in the communities we serve -- neighbors caring for neighbors;
4. You have a choice in your hospice provider, even if your MD or facility recommends someone else, even if your loved one is in a hospital;
5. You can make a referral yourself, it does not need to be an MD, nurse or the discharge planner. Just pick up the phone and give us a call, we are happy to meet and talk with you and your loved one, there is no charge to do this.
6. Hospice is NOT 24/7/365 in home (or facility) support. It is an additional layer of support to assist the patient and family at end of life. It focuses on helping with pain and symptom management, comfort, quality of life and attending to the emotional and spiritual needs to help prepare for end of life.
If you find yourself in a similar situation, knowing they are declining but not sure if they need hospice - don’t forget to ask for us by name … Hospice Alliance.
Rita Hagen is executive director of Hospice Alliance serving Kenosha, Racine and Walworth counties.
Rita Hagen is executive director of Hospice Alliance serving Kenosha, Racine and Walworth counties.