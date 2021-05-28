COMMUNITY: Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha hosting in-person Women Build Week 2021

I am so excited to announce that we are hosting our second annual in-person Women Build Week here in Kenosha!
Women Build is a project that recruits and empowers women of all different ages, backgrounds, and industries to come together to build homes and make a powerful and visible impact in our local community through housing.
During Women Build Week, women will work together to raise funds and build homes with Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha. Women Build is a truly unique and exciting opportunity for women in our community to come together, no matter their skill level, and roll up their sleeves to promote positive women-led impact.
During our first ever Women Build Week 2020 we…
- Raised over $4,000 in monetary donations for Habitat Kenosha
- Raised over $1,500 in product donations for Habitat Kenosha
- Partnered with 11 local restaurants for meal sponsorships - totaling over $600 in food donations to feed Women Build Week volunteers
- Involved 4 businesses/organizations for build groups
- Engaged over 80 volunteers throughout the week long event
- Completed jobs at 4 different Habitat Kenosha build sites
Women Build 2021 will take place Monday, Aug, 2, through Saturday, Aug, 7.
We have several ways for you to get involved with this year’s Women Build Week:
Become a Build Group Sponsor - This is for organizations interested in sending a group of volunteers to the build site.
Become a Build Sponsor - We are offering a variety of levels for organizations to choose from. Build sponsors are sponsoring a build date that is open to the public.
Become a Meal Sponsor - All local restaurants are invited to sponsor either breakfast, lunch or dinner on one of our build dates. Each meal sponsor will be asked to provide 12 meals for the volunteers at the build site.
Join the Planning Committee - We welcome all individuals passionate about the mission of women build week. No event planning experience necessary!
Individual Volunteer - Select the Women Build volunteer date that you would like to volunteer for. All participants must complete a profile (including the electronic waivers) and sign up for the volunteer date of their choice before joining us at the build site.
Donate - If you aren’t able to volunteer, but you would still like to support the mission of Women Build Week, you can make a donation to our event.
Spread the word - Tell a friend! Invite others to volunteer, participate and donate to Women Build Week 2021.
Women have the strength and determination necessary to build Habitat houses, addressing the problem of affordable housing in a concrete way so that families can achieve stability and independence through safe, decent and affordable homes.
Thank you for supporting this initiative and I look forward to seeing you at the build site!
To learn more, visit www.habitatkenosha.org/women-build
Questions? email: womenbuild@habitatkenosha.org
Amanda Kurt is Habitat volunteer site leader and Women Build Week leader.
