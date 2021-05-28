COMMUNITY: Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha hosting in-person Women Build Week 2021

Become a Build Group Sponsor - This is for organizations interested in sending a group of volunteers to the build site.

Become a Build Sponsor - We are offering a variety of levels for organizations to choose from. Build sponsors are sponsoring a build date that is open to the public.

Become a Meal Sponsor - All local restaurants are invited to sponsor either breakfast, lunch or dinner on one of our build dates. Each meal sponsor will be asked to provide 12 meals for the volunteers at the build site.

Join the Planning Committee - We welcome all individuals passionate about the mission of women build week. No event planning experience necessary!

Individual Volunteer - Select the Women Build volunteer date that you would like to volunteer for. All participants must complete a profile (including the electronic waivers) and sign up for the volunteer date of their choice before joining us at the build site.

Donate - If you aren’t able to volunteer, but you would still like to support the mission of Women Build Week, you can make a donation to our event.